A 5 star lodge in the Kruger Park is looking for a Spa Therapist.
Salary: R7000 – R7500 pm + Accommodation and Meals.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal
KEY FOCUS AREAS
- Deliver excellent treatments – Massages, Manicures, Pedicures, Facials.
- Administrative duties pertaining to bookings.
- Maintain Health & Safety standards
- Sell service and products to guests.
- Strive to meet and exceed targets.
- Adhere to Spa rules and protocols.
- Able to and be confident in selling treatments and products.
REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
- Grade 12 (essential) and a Qualification in Somatology – SIDESCO / ITEC / SAASPH
- Product Experience with Theravine and Theranaka products
- At least 3 years therapist experience in a 5-star luxury lodge
- Excellent grasp of the English language & communication skills (essential)
- MS Office Suite proficient & knowledge of Sothern Africa travel (essential)
Desired Skills:
- SPA Therapist
- Spa Management
- Facials
- Pedicure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Kruger Park