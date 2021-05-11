Spa Therapist

A 5 star lodge in the Kruger Park is looking for a Spa Therapist.

Salary: R7000 – R7500 pm + Accommodation and Meals.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal

KEY FOCUS AREAS

Deliver excellent treatments – Massages, Manicures, Pedicures, Facials.

Administrative duties pertaining to bookings.

Maintain Health & Safety standards

Sell service and products to guests.

Strive to meet and exceed targets.

Adhere to Spa rules and protocols.

Able to and be confident in selling treatments and products.

REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

Grade 12 (essential) and a Qualification in Somatology – SIDESCO / ITEC / SAASPH

Product Experience with Theravine and Theranaka products

At least 3 years therapist experience in a 5-star luxury lodge

Excellent grasp of the English language & communication skills (essential)

MS Office Suite proficient & knowledge of Sothern Africa travel (essential)

Desired Skills:

SPA Therapist

Spa Management

Facials

Pedicure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Kruger Park

