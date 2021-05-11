Spa Therapist

May 11, 2021

A 5 star lodge in the Kruger Park is looking for a Spa Therapist.

Salary: R7000 – R7500 pm + Accommodation and Meals.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal

KEY FOCUS AREAS

  • Deliver excellent treatments – Massages, Manicures, Pedicures, Facials.
  • Administrative duties pertaining to bookings.
  • Maintain Health & Safety standards
  • Sell service and products to guests.
  • Strive to meet and exceed targets.
  • Adhere to Spa rules and protocols.
  • Able to and be confident in selling treatments and products.

REQUIREMENTS – QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

  • Grade 12 (essential) and a Qualification in Somatology – SIDESCO / ITEC / SAASPH
  • Product Experience with Theravine and Theranaka products
  • At least 3 years therapist experience in a 5-star luxury lodge
  • Excellent grasp of the English language & communication skills (essential)
  • MS Office Suite proficient & knowledge of Sothern Africa travel (essential)

Desired Skills:

  • SPA Therapist
  • Spa Management
  • Facials
  • Pedicure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Kruger Park

Learn more/Apply for this position