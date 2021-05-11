Student Support Consultant at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

STUDENT SUPPORT CONSULTANT DBN

CORE PURPOSEThe core purpose of the job is to comply with initiatives relating to the key institutional objectives growth, stakeholder engagement and, operational and academic excellence. In doing so the incumbent is responsible for performing a wide range of initiatives related to student retention and customer service

CORE FUNCTIONS: Investigating and resolving queries and complaints arising via all activated support channels including email, calls, face-to-face and social media, in accordance with outlined Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

Directing the flow of email/telephone correspondence and greeting walk in customers in a receptionist role, as determined by operational requirements.

Tracking queries and complaints in accordance with communicated targets and Service Level Agreements (SLA) times.

Administering records within the department including but not limited to reports, templates, forms, minutes, policies, plan and procedures by way of development, review and filing.

Facilitating the resolution of queries and complaints arising as well as conducting follow-ups emanating from the customer satisfaction surveys.

Actioning the appropriate follow up mechanism in accordance with the SOP for each registration category.

Actioning the appropriate follow up mechanism for Cancellations, Deferrals and Change of Electives (COE) in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure.

Promoting a continuously improving culture of teamwork and student centricity within the Student Registration Support Team

QUALIFICATIONS Bachelors Degree Relevant computer applications Certificates and or Call Centre system training would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS Minimum one-year experience in a sales or call centre environment Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email) Strong interpersonal skills Excellent verbal and written communication skills Persuasive Possess an ability to adopt and solve problems Must be able to make sound judgement under pressure Deadline driven Tenacious Negotiation skills Stress tolerance High energy level Integrity

ADVANTAGES Experience with help desk support would be an added advantage

GENERAL Must be able to work weekends and overtime when necessary. Travel may be required.

