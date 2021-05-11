Supply Chain Manager

Our Manufacturing Client based in KwaZulu Natal is seeking an innovative, dynamic, and process-driven Supply Chain Manager. This individual will lead the planning Team, prioritizing and coordinating the supply chain activities while driving continuous improvement towards the cost and service goals. Bachelors Degree in Logistics in combination with a Post Graduate qualification in Supply Chain, Lean or Six sigma essential.

Minimum requirements:

Honors Degree: Supply Chain Management, Operations Management, Engineering, Commerce/Business Management or Logistics specialisation.

A post-graduate qualification in Supply Chain Management, Lean or Six Sigma essential.

Five years of Supply Chain or Operations Management within a manufacturing environment, with significant exposure to transportation and warehousing operations; of which, three or more in a supervisory capacity.

Experience in management consulting or in a commercial/strategy will give you a competitive edge.

Willing to travel extensively.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Oversees day-to-day logistics and supply chain operations, leading the logistics and planning team.

Establishes performance metrics for measurement, comparison, and evaluation of factors affecting performance.

Meets financial objectives by forecasting requirements, preparing annual budgets, tracking spending, analysing variances, and initiating corrective actions.

Leads Supplier Relationship Management for Logistics Service Providers: develops and implements SOPs and SLAs, conducts regular performance reviews, and facilitates joint planning and value creation activities.

Inputs and leads the implementation of Mondi South Africas Supply Chain Strategy.

Drives continuous improvement of supply chain systems, processes, and operations on cost and service levels.

Builds people capability through effective employee relations, hiring, training, and direction setting.

Assumes Project Management responsibilities for key supply chain projects and initiatives.

Leads the S&OP process.

Owns Inventory Management Strategy and Targets.

IMS Champion enables the development of SOPs, leads implementation, and drives compliance.

