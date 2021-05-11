Technical Sales Representative at voestalpine VAE SA

An Engineering Manufacturing Company based in Isando, within the railway sector is looking for a Technical Sales Representative.

RESPONSIBILTIES:

Establish and maintain current client and potential client relationships.

Present and sell company products and services to current and potential clients.

Prepare paperwork to activate and maintain contract services

Handle customer complaints, identify and resolve them.

Prepare a variety of status reports, including activity, closings, follow-up etc.

Communicate new product and service opportunities, special developments, information, or feedback gathered through field activity to appropriate company staff.

Prepare action plans and schedules to identify specific targets and to project the number of contacts to be made.

Follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activity.

Prepare presentations, proposals and sales contracts.

Develop and maintain sales materials and current product knowledge.

Participate in marketing events such as seminars, trade shows, and events.

Follow-up for collection and payment.

Coordinate shipping schedules and delivery of products and services.

Assists in the implementation of the Company marketing plans and strategy as needed.

Need to perform all the administrative or paperwork regarding the business strategies and client servicing activities.

Applicants may send their short cvs (3-5 pages) to [Email Address Removed] . Closing date is 31 May 2021.

Desired Skills:

Minimum Matric or equivalent. –

Diploma is Sales and marketing or equivalent relevant experience. –

Computer literacy. –

Experience is rail related products would be an added advantage. –

5 years of Sales Experience (Engineering sales preferred). –

Own vehicle and a valid driver’s license. –

Must possess excellent customer service and interface abilities. –

communication and persuasion skills. –

Business and Technical Acumen. –

Ability to travel extensively including site visits at the mines (underground).

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Company is the main manufacturer of turnout and railway track components.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

pension fund

petrol card

