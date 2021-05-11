Technical Sales Representative at voestalpine VAE SA

An Engineering Manufacturing Company based in Isando, within the railway sector is looking for a Technical Sales Representative.
RESPONSIBILTIES:
- Establish and maintain current client and potential client relationships.
- Present and sell company products and services to current and potential clients.
- Prepare paperwork to activate and maintain contract services
- Handle customer complaints, identify and resolve them.
- Prepare a variety of status reports, including activity, closings, follow-up etc.
- Communicate new product and service opportunities, special developments, information, or feedback gathered through field activity to appropriate company staff.
- Prepare action plans and schedules to identify specific targets and to project the number of contacts to be made.
- Follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activity.
- Prepare presentations, proposals and sales contracts.
- Develop and maintain sales materials and current product knowledge.
- Participate in marketing events such as seminars, trade shows, and events.
- Follow-up for collection and payment.
- Coordinate shipping schedules and delivery of products and services.
- Assists in the implementation of the Company marketing plans and strategy as needed.
- Need to perform all the administrative or paperwork regarding the business strategies and client servicing activities.
Applicants may send their short cvs (3-5 pages) to [Email Address Removed]. Closing date is 31 May 2021.
Desired Skills:
- Minimum Matric or equivalent. –
- Diploma is Sales and marketing or equivalent relevant experience. –
- Computer literacy. –
- Experience is rail related products would be an added advantage. –
- 5 years of Sales Experience (Engineering sales preferred). –
- Own vehicle and a valid driver’s license. –
- Must possess excellent customer service and interface abilities. –
- communication and persuasion skills. –
- Business and Technical Acumen. –
- Ability to travel extensively including site visits at the mines (underground).
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The Company is the main manufacturer of turnout and railway track components.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- pension fund
- petrol card