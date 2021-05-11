Technical Sales Representative at voestalpine VAE SA

May 11, 2021

An Engineering Manufacturing Company based in Isando, within the railway sector is looking for a Technical Sales Representative.

RESPONSIBILTIES:

  • Establish and maintain current client and potential client relationships.
  • Present and sell company products and services to current and potential clients.
  • Prepare paperwork to activate and maintain contract services
  • Handle customer complaints, identify and resolve them.
  • Prepare a variety of status reports, including activity, closings, follow-up etc.
  • Communicate new product and service opportunities, special developments, information, or feedback gathered through field activity to appropriate company staff.
  • Prepare action plans and schedules to identify specific targets and to project the number of contacts to be made.
  • Follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activity.
  • Prepare presentations, proposals and sales contracts.
  • Develop and maintain sales materials and current product knowledge.
  • Participate in marketing events such as seminars, trade shows, and events.
  • Follow-up for collection and payment.
  • Coordinate shipping schedules and delivery of products and services.
  • Assists in the implementation of the Company marketing plans and strategy as needed.
  • Need to perform all the administrative or paperwork regarding the business strategies and client servicing activities.

Applicants may send their short cvs (3-5 pages) to [Email Address Removed]. Closing date is 31 May 2021.

Desired Skills:

  • Minimum Matric or equivalent. –
  • Diploma is Sales and marketing or equivalent relevant experience. –
  • Computer literacy. –
  • Experience is rail related products would be an added advantage. –
  • 5 years of Sales Experience (Engineering sales preferred). –
  • Own vehicle and a valid driver’s license. –
  • Must possess excellent customer service and interface abilities. –
  • communication and persuasion skills. –
  • Business and Technical Acumen. –
  • Ability to travel extensively including site visits at the mines (underground).

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The Company is the main manufacturer of turnout and railway track components.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • pension fund
  • petrol card

