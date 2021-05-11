Temp PA at O’Brien Recruitment

May 11, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with the sales and marketing functions
  • Diary management
  • Travel arrangements (Local and International)
  • High level of confidentiality
  • Ensure office is always neat and tidy
  • Drawin up requirements list for office supplies
  • Budget management and administration
  • Petty Cash
  • Reconcile credit card accounts
  • Ensure that all office maintenance and IT maintenance requirements are reported
  • Arrange corporate functions

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Business Management diploma or equivalent
  • Minimum of 3 years personal assistance to CEO experience
  • A valid drivers license
  • Own transport
  • Must be knowledgeable in SAP and Pastel Evolution

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Temp PA for a companies based in Cape Town areas. The ideal candidate must have a business management diploma or related qualification, minimum of 3 years personal assistance to CEO as well as assisting with the company’s sales and marketing.

