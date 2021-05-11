Temp PA at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Assist with the sales and marketing functions
- Diary management
- Travel arrangements (Local and International)
- High level of confidentiality
- Ensure office is always neat and tidy
- Drawin up requirements list for office supplies
- Budget management and administration
- Petty Cash
- Reconcile credit card accounts
- Ensure that all office maintenance and IT maintenance requirements are reported
- Arrange corporate functions
Requirements:
- Matric
- Business Management diploma or equivalent
- Minimum of 3 years personal assistance to CEO experience
- A valid drivers license
- Own transport
- Must be knowledgeable in SAP and Pastel Evolution
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Temp PA for a companies based in Cape Town areas. The ideal candidate must have a business management diploma or related qualification, minimum of 3 years personal assistance to CEO as well as assisting with the company’s sales and marketing.