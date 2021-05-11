Temp PA at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Assist with the sales and marketing functions

Diary management

Travel arrangements (Local and International)

High level of confidentiality

Ensure office is always neat and tidy

Drawin up requirements list for office supplies

Budget management and administration

Petty Cash

Reconcile credit card accounts

Ensure that all office maintenance and IT maintenance requirements are reported

Arrange corporate functions

Requirements:

Matric

Business Management diploma or equivalent

Minimum of 3 years personal assistance to CEO experience

A valid drivers license

Own transport

Must be knowledgeable in SAP and Pastel Evolution

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Temp PA for a companies based in Cape Town areas. The ideal candidate must have a business management diploma or related qualification, minimum of 3 years personal assistance to CEO as well as assisting with the company’s sales and marketing.

Learn more/Apply for this position