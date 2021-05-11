Tender Coordinator

- Completion of vendor application documents
- Complete and update online portal registrations.
- Resolve issues identified by internal/external resources related to supplier registrations.
- Manage and update Central Supplier Database.
- Update Tender Templates Folder on a regular basis.
- Manage and update registers and monthly/weekly reports
- Source for tenders/leads using different platforms (Online Tenders,Etenders,Leads to business etc)
- Facilitate and arrange courier parcels/deliveries & collections of bid documents
- Assist branches with required company information (as and when needed).
- Assist with the completion of tender documents.
- Receive bid documents and all email requests.
- Action, open files and register documents.
- Log tickets for site meetings with National Call Centre
- Read bid documents and understand requirements thereof.
- Write/fill in/complete bid documents as required/specified
- Communicate with branches and obtain required information
- Ensure documents are correctly and accurately completed, signed/ authorized, copied, surely bond and sealed, to ensure compliance with tender requirement
- Ensure documents are submitted timeously to meet deadlines.
Matric
Desired Skills:
- Vendor Management
- tenders
- CSD
- Bid documents
- Tender processes
- Tender Coordination
- Tender Submission
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Temporary position