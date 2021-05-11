Tender Coordinator

May 11, 2021

  • Completion of vendor application documents
  • Complete and update online portal registrations.
  • Resolve issues identified by internal/external resources related to supplier registrations.
  • Manage and update Central Supplier Database.
  • Update Tender Templates Folder on a regular basis.
  • Manage and update registers and monthly/weekly reports
  • Source for tenders/leads using different platforms (Online Tenders,Etenders,Leads to business etc)
  • Facilitate and arrange courier parcels/deliveries & collections of bid documents
  • Assist branches with required company information (as and when needed).
  • Assist with the completion of tender documents.
  • Receive bid documents and all email requests.
  • Action, open files and register documents.
  • Log tickets for site meetings with National Call Centre
  • Read bid documents and understand requirements thereof.
  • Write/fill in/complete bid documents as required/specified
  • Communicate with branches and obtain required information
  • Ensure documents are correctly and accurately completed, signed/ authorized, copied, surely bond and sealed, to ensure compliance with tender requirement
  • Ensure documents are submitted timeously to meet deadlines.

Matric

Desired Skills:

  • Vendor Management
  • tenders
  • CSD
  • Bid documents
  • Tender processes
  • Tender Coordination
  • Tender Submission

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Temporary position

