TRADE TESTED ELECTRICIAN REFRIGERATION AND BOILER EXPERIENCE Lamberts Bay West Coast Western Cape R400 000 per annum CTC neg BBEEE

A Food Processing Plant seeks a Trade Tested Electrician with a good working knowledge of PLC maintenance and fault finding, refrigeration, and boilers. You will need high energy levels and good interpersonal/communications skills. Min Trade Tested, wireman’s license would be an advantage, refrigeration experience, and min 3yrs post trade test experience in a factory environment. You will need to do preventative and scheduled maintenance, capital projects, installations, and attend to breakdowns. Preference will be given to an African male or female.
Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Trade tested Electrician
- Boilers
- Refrigeration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate