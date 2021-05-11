Visual Merchandiser at Woolworths

May 11, 2021

Visual Merchandiser

To provide a world-class shopping experience to our customers by creating visual displays with high impact and using the store as a marketing vehicle, thereby creating sales

  • Create visual displays in line with the visual manual (BVM; In-store and Trading note) to maximize sales
  • Launch promotions according to special events
  • Ensure correct dcor in place
  • Maintain all visual equipment and all merchandise diligently to minimize shrinkage
  • Maintain the Woolworths hygiene standards

Qualifications and Technical knowledge and skills:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level
  • Diploma or other relevant qualification will be advantageous
  • One year visual and/or retail experience will be advantageous
  • Ability to perform manual tasks
  • Interest in fashion and lifestyle trends
  • Visual discernment

Behavioural competencies
Essential

  • Action orientation
  • Teamwork
  • Creating and innovating
  • Attention to detail
  • Following instructions and procedures
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks

Other: Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store

Desired Skills:

  • Create visual displays in line with the visual manual (BVM

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position