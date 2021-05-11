Visual Merchandiser at Woolworths

Visual Merchandiser

To provide a world-class shopping experience to our customers by creating visual displays with high impact and using the store as a marketing vehicle, thereby creating sales

Create visual displays in line with the visual manual (BVM; In-store and Trading note) to maximize sales

Launch promotions according to special events

Ensure correct dcor in place

Maintain all visual equipment and all merchandise diligently to minimize shrinkage

Maintain the Woolworths hygiene standards

Qualifications and Technical knowledge and skills:

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level

Diploma or other relevant qualification will be advantageous

One year visual and/or retail experience will be advantageous

Ability to perform manual tasks

Interest in fashion and lifestyle trends

Visual discernment

Behavioural competencies

Essential

Action orientation

Teamwork

Creating and innovating

Attention to detail

Following instructions and procedures

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Other: Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

