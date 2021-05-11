Visual Merchandiser at Woolworths

Visual Merchandiser
To provide a world-class shopping experience to our customers by creating visual displays with high impact and using the store as a marketing vehicle, thereby creating sales
- Create visual displays in line with the visual manual (BVM; In-store and Trading note) to maximize sales
- Launch promotions according to special events
- Ensure correct dcor in place
- Maintain all visual equipment and all merchandise diligently to minimize shrinkage
- Maintain the Woolworths hygiene standards
Qualifications and Technical knowledge and skills:
- Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level
- Diploma or other relevant qualification will be advantageous
- One year visual and/or retail experience will be advantageous
- Ability to perform manual tasks
- Interest in fashion and lifestyle trends
- Visual discernment
Behavioural competencies
Essential
- Action orientation
- Teamwork
- Creating and innovating
- Attention to detail
- Following instructions and procedures
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
Other: Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
