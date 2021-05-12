Marilyn Moodley to lead SoftwareONE SA

Marilyn Moodley has been appointed as South African country leader for SoftwareONE, a cloud technology and software solutions company operating in over 90 countries.

An eight-year veteran with the company, Moodley takes over the reins from Grant Bryce who is now leading SoftwareONE Ireland.

Her new role comes at an exciting time for SoftwareONE as it rapidly expands its capabilities into areas like SAP migration services, application modernisation and hyperscale cloud services and solutions. In the last six months alone, the organisation has acquired five companies and formed two strategic partnerships – including a global SAP and app modernisation focused alliance with Microsoft – to rapidly increase its breadth and depth of services, with a primary focus on helping organisations to digitally transform by moving to the cloud.

“At SoftwareONE we believe that digital transformation is underpinned by commercial and technology transformation,” explains Moodley. “In the technology space, we help our customers create future workplaces, enabling employees to work productively from anywhere. We do this with our advisory, migration, and managed services for Microsoft 365, as well as adoption and change management, security, back up and unified communications.

“Similarly, at the data centre level, we work with customers to move on-premise and legacy systems to the hyperscale cloud providers – particularly Microsoft and AWS, but also Google Cloud. We take them from initial advisories, which are often fully funded due to our global relationship with the cloud providers, through to migration and fully managed services including managed security and application modernisation,” she continues.

Commercial transformation is another core area of focus for SoftwareONE. Using its licensing legacy, the company provides extensive advisory services on how to get maximum value from tech spend, including SAP, Microsoft, Oracle and IBM license and compliance advisories, as well as providing Software Lifecycle Management and FinOps. All of this is underpinned by its own proprietary PyraCloud platform, which allows customers to digitise their software supply chain, manage contracts and track, control and predict cloud spend across multiple providers.

“In the eight years that I’ve been at SoftwareONE, the company has grown massively both geographically and in our breadth of services and solutions. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be taking control as we are genuinely able to act as a trusted partner to our customers ensuring they get the most value out of their IT spend while helping them transform in the process. The opportunity in South Africa and Africa to use technology to grow is phenomenal and I personally look forward to being part of this success story,” says Moodley.