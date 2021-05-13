Job Post Reference: SL50037
Our client who specialises in the media industry, is seeking an Account Executive:
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- 3 – years minimum sales experience
- Media industry experience will be advantageous
- Fully computer literate
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Maintaining and developing a successful business portfolio.
- Generating, meeting and exceeding sales goals and objectives
- Sales presentations to existing and prospective clients
- Implementing account management systems (budgets, reports, etc)
- Developing and maintaining professional relationship with clients
- Liaising with internal and external stakeholders
- Promoting station branding
Personal Attributes:
- Business orientated, assertive and innovative
- Excellent communication and people skills
- Willing to travel (must have own car)
- Be comfortable in the digital space
- Be a Team player
- Have a passion to work in Media
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
