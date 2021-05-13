Account Executive

Job Post Reference: SL50037

Our client who specialises in the media industry, is seeking an Account Executive:

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification

3 – years minimum sales experience

Media industry experience will be advantageous

Fully computer literate

The key responsibilities include the following:

Maintaining and developing a successful business portfolio.

Generating, meeting and exceeding sales goals and objectives

Sales presentations to existing and prospective clients

Implementing account management systems (budgets, reports, etc)

Developing and maintaining professional relationship with clients

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Promoting station branding

Personal Attributes:

Business orientated, assertive and innovative

Excellent communication and people skills

Willing to travel (must have own car)

Be comfortable in the digital space

Be a Team player

Have a passion to work in Media

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

