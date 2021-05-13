Accountant

Accountant

East Rand

Out client, a multinational company, seeks an Accountant to join their highly driven finance team.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full accounting function, responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Compiling monthly management accounts.

Forex.

Statutory submissions.

Minimum Requirements:

BCom

Minimum 8 years experience.

Automate/ Evolve experience is essential.

Apply now!

Disclaimer

Thank you for submitting your CV. We will assess your suitability for the existing vacancies and retain your CV in our database in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy. We will contact you should your CV be suitable for any available positions. You have the right to Opt-Out of electronic communications from us at any time and you also have the right to request us to delete your information by sending a request to [Email Address Removed] . If you do not wish us to retain your details, please advise us and your details will be deleted from our records.

Learn more/Apply for this position