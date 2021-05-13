12 FIXED TERM CONTRACT
MAIN PURPOSE
- The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management of
- Investments including client relationship management
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural Economics
- Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment
- Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal making
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within the sector of responsibility
- Network with key role players in each sector
- Present product offerings to various stakeholders
- Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets
- Develop and maintain client relationships
- Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval
- Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application
- Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information
- Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the Credit Committee
- Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered to.
- Manage and resolve conflict issues
- Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies
REQUISITE FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES
- Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing instruments
- Detailed understanding of SMME market environment
- Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills
- Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills
- High focus on results and customer satisfaction
- Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance
- Entrepreneurial and commercial skills
- Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA
- Exceptional oral and written communication skills
- Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages
- Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle
- Must be persuasive, assertive and flexible
- Team and results focused
- Customer service orientated
- SMME financing
- 2 to 5 years
- Degree