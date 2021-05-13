ACCOUNTS MANAGER

May 13, 2021

12 FIXED TERM CONTRACT

MAIN PURPOSE

  • The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management of
  • Investments including client relationship management

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural Economics
  • Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment
  • Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal making

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within the sector of responsibility
  • Network with key role players in each sector
  • Present product offerings to various stakeholders
  • Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets
  • Develop and maintain client relationships
  • Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval
  • Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application
  • Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information
  • Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the Credit Committee
  • Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered to.
  • Manage and resolve conflict issues
  • Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies

REQUISITE FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

  • Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing instruments
  • Detailed understanding of SMME market environment
  • Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills
  • Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills
  • High focus on results and customer satisfaction
  • Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance
  • Entrepreneurial and commercial skills
  • Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA
  • Exceptional oral and written communication skills
  • Knowledge and experience in Microsoft Office packages
  • Must hold a valid driver’s license and own a reliable and roadworthy vehicle
  • Must be persuasive, assertive and flexible
  • Team and results focused
  • Customer service orientated

Desired Skills:

  • SMME financing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

