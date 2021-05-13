Acronis appoints 4Sight Dynamics Africa as new cloud distributor

Acronis has appointed 4Sight Dynamics Africa as a cloud distributor for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa.

4Sight Dynamics Africa, with its existing partner ecosystem now spanning over 51 countries, will represent Acronis as a cloud distributor across Africa, Middle East and Central Europe.

“Whilst we envisage that we will offer and support the full ambit of the Acronis platform, we believe that many of our resellers will be focusing specifically on the backup and disaster recovery capabilities together with the Acronis Cyber Protection features,” said Nick Botha, MD of 4Sight Dynamics Africa.

“The ease of use and breath of the Acronis platform was key to our selection of Acronis as specialised security vendor and as a cloud distributor, we look forward to helping Acronis expand its footprint through our wide network of channel partners,” he adds.

“4Sight has operated on the African continent since their first Alliance territories were setup in 2006. Since that time both the traditional Alliance Branches as well as the purely focussed cloud reseller base have grown in representation now spanning virtually the entire Africa and Middle Eastern region.”

Peter French, GM: Middle East and Africa at Acronis, says: “There is growing demand from customers for efficient protection of their critical data. Acronis’ solutions, such as Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, answer that need by offering both innovative possibilities including anti-ransomware technology and hybrid cloud architecture.

“By adding 4Sight Dynamics Africa as our newest cloud distributor, we aim at tackling the large demand for cloud solutions with integrated backup, anti-virus, anti-malware and DRaaS. Businesses in Africa are understanding more and more the need to keep their data safe. Any solution that provides integrated data protection and cybersecurity for enterprise, as Acronis does, is currently in highest demand.”

Botha adds: “We are excited about the opportunities we will be able to unlock for our channel partners through the partnership with Acronis. It has been said that data is the oil of the new digital economy and in this current global pandemic and we believe going forward post pandemic times, data protection and cybersecurity will remain a top priority for all organisations of all sizes.”