Administration Clerk / Receptionist at Rooted Recruitment

An opportunity exists for a suitably qualified candidate to apply for the position of Administration Clerk/ Receptionist with a Pathology Laboratory in Durban.

Minumum Criteria:

Grade 12

Certificate, Dipoloma or Degree Advantageous

0-1 Yrs Relevant Working Experience

Computer literate

Relevant Job Knowledge and Experience:

Experience in working for a Healthcare Practice is Advantageous

Knowlege of Healthcare Practic Management Systems is Advantageous

Knowledge of Laboratory information systems is Advantageous

Key Performance Areas:

Reception Duties

Administration Duties

Switchboard Duties

Data capturing

Competencies:

Organisational

Customer Facing

Communication

Compensation is commensurate with qualification and experience level.

Please submit your applications for this position before mid-day on Monday the 17th of May 2021

Desired Skills:

Administration

Reception

Switchboard

Data Capture

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Switchboard / Reception

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position