Administration Clerk / Receptionist at Rooted Recruitment

May 13, 2021

An opportunity exists for a suitably qualified candidate to apply for the position of Administration Clerk/ Receptionist with a Pathology Laboratory in Durban.

Minumum Criteria:

  • Grade 12
  • Certificate, Dipoloma or Degree Advantageous
  • 0-1 Yrs Relevant Working Experience
  • Computer literate

Relevant Job Knowledge and Experience:

  • Experience in working for a Healthcare Practice is Advantageous
  • Knowlege of Healthcare Practic Management Systems is Advantageous
  • Knowledge of Laboratory information systems is Advantageous

Key Performance Areas:

  • Reception Duties
  • Administration Duties
  • Switchboard Duties
  • Data capturing

Competencies:

  • Organisational
  • Customer Facing
  • Communication

Compensation is commensurate with qualification and experience level.

Please submit your applications for this position before mid-day on Monday the 17th of May 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Administration
  • Reception
  • Switchboard
  • Data Capture

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Switchboard / Reception

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position