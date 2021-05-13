Administration Clerk / Receptionist at Rooted Recruitment

An opportunity exists for a suitably qualified candidate to apply for the position of Administration Clerk/ Receptionist with a Pathology Laboratory in Durban.
Minumum Criteria:
- Grade 12
- Certificate, Dipoloma or Degree Advantageous
- 0-1 Yrs Relevant Working Experience
- Computer literate
Relevant Job Knowledge and Experience:
- Experience in working for a Healthcare Practice is Advantageous
- Knowlege of Healthcare Practic Management Systems is Advantageous
- Knowledge of Laboratory information systems is Advantageous
Key Performance Areas:
- Reception Duties
- Administration Duties
- Switchboard Duties
- Data capturing
Competencies:
- Organisational
- Customer Facing
- Communication
Compensation is commensurate with qualification and experience level.
Please submit your applications for this position before mid-day on Monday the 17th of May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Reception
- Switchboard
- Data Capture
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Switchboard / Reception
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric