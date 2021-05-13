Admitted Attorney with Experience in Commercial Law at Tax Consulting SA

We are seeking an Admitted Attorney with experience with solid experience in commercial law, including corporate compliance, corporate structures and negotiating and drafting commercial agreements, who wants to branch out into tax law.

If you strive under pressure, enjoy and embrace complexity, yet have the clarity of thought to come to crisp answers. The ability to research in-depth and able to hold technical arguments. This will be a perfect fit.

The ideal candidate does not need to have any experience in tax, however, we are looking for some very strong attributes which are important to make it in this complex and challenging environment.

Job Description/Requirements:

Contract drafting and analysing terms of agreements.

Drafting technical opinions.

Sound judgment and outstanding analytical and contractual skills.

Excellent communication skills, initiative and confidence.

Ability to provide practical legal advice and risk assessment

Ability to work to tight and/or conflicting deadlines

Invoicing clients and tracking billables.

Miscellaneous assistance to Line Manager/Partner.

Should you meet the above minimum requirements, send us your CV and a detailed cover note to Marique Morkel, stating why you would be suitable for this role to:

recruitment @ africorp solutions . co . za (please note there should be no spaces in the address provided).

Candidates who do not comply with the minimum requirements will not be considered and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Kindly taking note that based on your portfolio, a possible Legal Opinion will be requested of you.

Desired Skills:

Corporate Compliance

Legal Drafting

Research

Negotiating

Excellent communication skills

target driven

Diverse

Collaboration skills

