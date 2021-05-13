Agronomist at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

Agronomist Role available with a well-known Agri-production and distribution company. Excellent potential for Learning, growth and development, under the mentorship and management of Industry Specialists!

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary qualification – BA or Btech degree in an agricultural, Horticulture or similar

AVCASA/BASOS Certificate

2 years’ experience in an Agronomist/Agriculture related role

Experience in Row Crops/seed production

A “people’s person” with a talent for Networking!

A passion and interest in Sales and Business development

Excellent written and verbal communication skills- ability to communicate at various levels

Must be willing to travel and stay over one or two nights per week

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for Business Development and Marketing of Company Products, to achieve Individual and company targets.

Monthly and weekly Sales Forecasting and reporting

Research in the form of field trials

Arranging and hosting events to Network, Demonstrate effectiveness of products to prospective clients, present data gathered in field trials, assess trials and explain technical aspects of products

Training of Agents/Farmers/Growers on products

Weekly stock takes

After sales technical support

