Agronomist at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

Agronomist Role available with a well-known Agri-production and distribution company. Excellent potential for Learning, growth and development, under the mentorship and management of Industry Specialists!
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Tertiary qualification – BA or Btech degree in an agricultural, Horticulture or similar
- AVCASA/BASOS Certificate
- 2 years’ experience in an Agronomist/Agriculture related role
- Experience in Row Crops/seed production
- A “people’s person” with a talent for Networking!
- A passion and interest in Sales and Business development
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills- ability to communicate at various levels
- Must be willing to travel and stay over one or two nights per week
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Responsible for Business Development and Marketing of Company Products, to achieve Individual and company targets.
- Monthly and weekly Sales Forecasting and reporting
- Research in the form of field trials
- Arranging and hosting events to Network, Demonstrate effectiveness of products to prospective clients, present data gathered in field trials, assess trials and explain technical aspects of products
- Training of Agents/Farmers/Growers on products
- Weekly stock takes
- After sales technical support
Desired Skills:
