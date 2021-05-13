Apigee Developer (Certified) at Reverside

X Role in JHB/CPT
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for X Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Apigeeand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
- Apigee Developer (Certified)
Reguirements:
- 3+ years of software engineering experience
- Demonstrated proficiency in React andNodeJS
- Experience in API development with Apigee and Swagger
- Familiarity with CI/CD and DevOps tools
- Familiarity with UX/UI development principles
- Knowledge of IT concepts, strategies, methodologies, architecture, and technical standards
- Strong oral, presentation, and written communication skills
- Experience working in an agile environment utilizingScrum
- Collaboration, adaptability, flexibility and the ability to prioritize your time andefforts
About The Employer:
Tech Stack as per client
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices