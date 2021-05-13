Architect at Parvana

Architect (Parvana)

About the Client:

Our client is South Africas leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.

Responsibilities:

Producing technical specification from business requirements.

Assisting Business Analyst’s to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and addresses the business requirements.

Designing technical test plans and providing guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing.

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Qualifications:

National Certificate in Information Technology

Skills / Experience:

7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development

3 years proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Systems analysis and design

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

API design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

