Assistant Sales and Marketing Manager

Sales South Africa iscurrently seeking a Sales& Marketing specialist to support the aftermarket brand by developing sales strategies for the aftermarket division.

Travel to the aftermarket dealerships, part shops and export customers will be [URL Removed] and education will be provided by my client.

In detail you will be required to:

You will be responsible for conducting sales & marketing activity for My Client in aiming to secure and expand future business.

Build long term business relationship based on mutual trust with customers

Achieve sales target for Diesel Fuel Injection,Thermal & Maintenance product groups

Sales and Marketing

Sales Planning

Marketing

Price setup

Stock Control

Sales expansion

Sales promotion planning

New customer development

New product development

Customer visits

Product launches

Trade shows

Promotion

Advertisement planning and implementation

Reports

Monthly budget report

Monthly forecast

Monthly Executive report

Compile customer visitor report

Complete parts information report

Administration

Product education

Order stock and control delivery for area

Management of stock in warehouses

Assist in obsolescence controlSkills and Requirements:

At least a bachelor’s degree in Sales & Marketing or business economics or business management studies

Affinity for the automotive industry

Preferably experience in a sales field (1 to 3years) in the Automotive Aftermarket sector.

You are good communicator and are fluent in English both oral and written

You can work autonomously but you attach importance to team spirit

You possess analytical abilities, are structured, enthusiastic, open and flexible

You have a large horizon and you are interested in and understand other cultures

You have the necessary authority, impact, pro-activity and sense of initiative

You are a resourceful self-starter, commercially driven and dynamic

You have the necessary networking skills

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Highly organized, a good planner and efficient in time management

Desired Skills:

Sales and Makerting

Aftermarket sales

Automotive parts

new customer development

new product development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Automive Manufacturing company in Johannesburg, Automotive After Market Parts Selling experience

Learn more/Apply for this position