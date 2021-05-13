Assistant Sales and Marketing Manager

May 13, 2021

Sales South Africa iscurrently seeking a Sales& Marketing specialist to support the aftermarket brand by developing sales strategies for the aftermarket division.
Travel to the aftermarket dealerships, part shops and export customers will be [URL Removed] and education will be provided by my client.
In detail you will be required to:

  • You will be responsible for conducting sales & marketing activity for My Client in aiming to secure and expand future business.
  • Build long term business relationship based on mutual trust with customers
  • Achieve sales target for Diesel Fuel Injection,Thermal & Maintenance product groups
  • Sales and Marketing
  • Sales Planning
  • Marketing
  • Price setup
  • Stock Control
  • Sales expansion
  • Sales promotion planning
  • New customer development
  • New product development
  • Customer visits
  • Product launches
  • Trade shows
  • Promotion
  • Advertisement planning and implementation
  • Reports
  • Monthly budget report
  • Monthly forecast
  • Monthly Executive report
  • Compile customer visitor report
  • Complete parts information report
  • Administration
  • Product education
  • Order stock and control delivery for area
  • Management of stock in warehouses
  • Assist in obsolescence controlSkills and Requirements:
  • At least a bachelor’s degree in Sales & Marketing or business economics or business management studies
  • Affinity for the automotive industry
  • Preferably experience in a sales field (1 to 3years) in the Automotive Aftermarket sector.
  • You are good communicator and are fluent in English both oral and written
  • You can work autonomously but you attach importance to team spirit
  • You possess analytical abilities, are structured, enthusiastic, open and flexible
  • You have a large horizon and you are interested in and understand other cultures
  • You have the necessary authority, impact, pro-activity and sense of initiative
  • You are a resourceful self-starter, commercially driven and dynamic
  • You have the necessary networking skills
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Highly organized, a good planner and efficient in time management

Desired Skills:

  • Sales and Makerting
  • Aftermarket sales
  • Automotive parts
  • new customer development
  • new product development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Automive Manufacturing company in Johannesburg, Automotive After Market Parts Selling experience

