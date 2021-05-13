Assistant Sales and Marketing Manager

Sales South Africa iscurrently seeking a Sales& Marketing specialist to support the aftermarket brand by developing sales strategies for the aftermarket division.
Travel to the aftermarket dealerships, part shops and export customers will be and education will be provided by my client.
In detail you will be required to:
- You will be responsible for conducting sales & marketing activity for My Client in aiming to secure and expand future business.
- Build long term business relationship based on mutual trust with customers
- Achieve sales target for Diesel Fuel Injection,Thermal & Maintenance product groups
- Sales and Marketing
- Sales Planning
- Marketing
- Price setup
- Stock Control
- Sales expansion
- Sales promotion planning
- New customer development
- New product development
- Customer visits
- Product launches
- Trade shows
- Promotion
- Advertisement planning and implementation
- Reports
- Monthly budget report
- Monthly forecast
- Monthly Executive report
- Compile customer visitor report
- Complete parts information report
- Administration
- Product education
- Order stock and control delivery for area
- Management of stock in warehouses
- Assist in obsolescence controlSkills and Requirements:
- At least a bachelor’s degree in Sales & Marketing or business economics or business management studies
- Affinity for the automotive industry
- Preferably experience in a sales field (1 to 3years) in the Automotive Aftermarket sector.
- You are good communicator and are fluent in English both oral and written
- You can work autonomously but you attach importance to team spirit
- You possess analytical abilities, are structured, enthusiastic, open and flexible
- You have a large horizon and you are interested in and understand other cultures
- You have the necessary authority, impact, pro-activity and sense of initiative
- You are a resourceful self-starter, commercially driven and dynamic
- You have the necessary networking skills
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Highly organized, a good planner and efficient in time management
Desired Skills:
- Sales and Makerting
- Aftermarket sales
- Automotive parts
- new customer development
- new product development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Automive Manufacturing company in Johannesburg, Automotive After Market Parts Selling experience