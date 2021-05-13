Branch Manager

My client, a leader within the heavy equipment manufacturing industry is currently looking for a Branch Manager based in the Northern Cape. You will be responsible for the effective management of the branch including sales, after market support, asset and cash management, marketing and procurement. The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years managerial experience and 7 years operational experience within the mining or heavy equipment / mining equipment industry.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement branch plan and objectives and align with business objectives as approved by the Company President.

Report continued and re-occurring failures are reported to management.

Manage company assets according to policies and procedures.

Inventory Management

Review inventory management and reporting practices of branch store.

Ensure security of branch.

Arrange monthly meetings regarding security issues.

Increase and maintain market share in equipment sales.

Review sales gross margins and selling expenses.

Conduct regular meetings to discuss progress of set objectives and identify discrepancies.

Generic KPA

Finance, Risk and Compliance

People Management

Health and Safety

Minimum Requirements:

7 years Operational experience and 4 years managerial experience within the Mining or Heavy Equipment / Mining Equipment Industry.

Bachelor of Business Management OR Operations Management Degree

Driving Licenses Code B; Motor vehicle licence

System Skills Microsoft Office: Rascal; Global E

Desired Skills:

Management

Procurement

Finance

Mining

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position