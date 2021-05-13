My client, a leader within the heavy equipment manufacturing industry is currently looking for a Branch Manager based in the Northern Cape. You will be responsible for the effective management of the branch including sales, after market support, asset and cash management, marketing and procurement. The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years managerial experience and 7 years operational experience within the mining or heavy equipment / mining equipment industry.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement branch plan and objectives and align with business objectives as approved by the Company President.
- Report continued and re-occurring failures are reported to management.
- Manage company assets according to policies and procedures.
- Inventory Management
- Review inventory management and reporting practices of branch store.
- Ensure security of branch.
- Arrange monthly meetings regarding security issues.
- Increase and maintain market share in equipment sales.
- Review sales gross margins and selling expenses.
- Conduct regular meetings to discuss progress of set objectives and identify discrepancies.
- Generic KPA
- Finance, Risk and Compliance
- People Management
- Health and Safety
Minimum Requirements:
- 7 years Operational experience and 4 years managerial experience within the Mining or Heavy Equipment / Mining Equipment Industry.
- Bachelor of Business Management OR Operations Management Degree
- Driving Licenses Code B; Motor vehicle licence
- System Skills Microsoft Office: Rascal; Global E
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Procurement
- Finance
- Mining
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree