Business Development Specialist

YOU SHOULD DEFINITELY APPLY TO THIS ROLE IF:

You are a hunter, a growth rock-star who wants to contribute to a global business and an African growth story. You areresults driven have a strong track record of delivery, are client focused and can confidently engage at all levels of anorganisation. You want to impact our colleagues, clients and the communities we operate in. You have epic skills andare willing to put in the time to learn about financial services, risk and advisory. Regardless of the current industry youare in you want to move into financial services and want to carve a career for yourself.

MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and pro-actively seek out New Business opportunities for the Sales Department

Innovative ways of prospecting such as cold calling etc.

To assess and study the position of the identified prospects in the industry

Put together appropriate proposals and present these to client timeously

Meet or exceed the agreed income targets

Provide support / assistance to office and other staff as required

Develop relationships with markets and key client decision makers

To research different sales options and analysing them

To recommend solutions to any difficulties faced by the clients

To recommend new opportunities and improvements for maximizing profits

Identify current market trends for a product and identify enhancements

Analyse the competition brand closely

To be a collaborator

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS REQUIREMENTS

Ideally you have 3 – 5 years’ experience in sales and client service delivery functions (strong applicants withless experience will be considered, our definition of sales is broad)

University qualification or equivalent (advantageous not essential)

Demonstrated growth through further learning

Fluent in English (other languages advantageous)

FAIS compliant

Desired Skills:

Business Development

New Business Development

corporate sales

RE5

FAIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Development

Learn more/Apply for this position