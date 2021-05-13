CAD Co-ordinator – Mining

My client in the mining industry is looking for a CAD Co-ordinator to join their team in Lime Acres.

Reporting to the Superintendent: Survey, the role will manage and co-ordinate the Computer Aided Design (CAD) Draughting function for the Survey department, ensuring that Draughting standards and legal requirements are adhered to. To produce plans and models of the mining, and other, areas as required by management to enable efficient decision making by various stakeholders.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Provide CAD and Draughting services to the Survey department.

Provide CAD and Draughting services and coaching to other departments as required.

Manage, maintain and update all CAD data and systems as required.

Manage and maintain drafting standards, in accordance with legal requirements.

Manage user access to CAD information on the computer network, under the guidance of the Superintendent: Survey.

Produce, and update at the required time, all statutory plans for the survey department and other departments in the operation to ensure legal compliance.

Update all production and development plans at a frequency prescribed by the Superintendent: Survey.

Produce underground development layouts using CAD in conjunction with survey and mine planning.

Produce any other plans as and when required by the operation, under the guidance of the Superintendent: Survey.

Maintain an inventory of all plans relating to, and as required by, the operation.

Advise on, and implement software improvements on CAD, in consultation with Superintendent: Survey, to improve productivity of the CAD data and system.

Engagement & Communication: Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system with the Technical Services Function.

Company Policy & Procedures Compliance: Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Safety, Health and Environment Compliance: Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Effective Team Player:

Maintain and manage healthy relationships within own team and across teams.

Responsible to provide support to team within area of responsibility.

Responsible to share knowledge and skills with co-workers.

Responsible to use communication and feedback channels effectively.

Effective Self-Management: Responsible for managing own work performance and completing tasks as per set timelines and standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 (with Maths and Science)

Certificate COM Mine Survey Draughting

Recognized CAD qualification OR equivalent (e.g.: BENTLEY, Auto Desk, GEMCOM and MineRP)

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in a survey or Draughting field

Advanced computer skills in CAD software

Computer literacy in mine planning and survey software

Valid drivers’ license

ADVANTAGE:

National Diploma in Cartography or Geomatics (NQF Level 6)TECHNICAL

COMPETENCIES:

Design and generate mine plans.

Draft and maintain the CAD book of standards.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in using applicable software packages.

Maintain an inventory of all statutory mine plans, and compile and update statutory mine plans as required.

Know and understand relevant legislative requirements.

Carry out quality assurance and quality control of data integrity.

Desired Skills:

CAD

mining

COM mine survey draughting

draughting

mine software

cartography

geomatics

