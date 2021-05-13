Case Manager – Member Risk Management (Jhb)

Experience: 3 to 5 Years in similar position
Large Managed Care organisation seeks to employ suitably qualified and experienced Case Manager for Member Risk Management. Responsible for High-Risk / High-Cost Members, assist with ensuring management of patient specific healthcare with multidimensional risk management interventions.
Key Requirements:
- Registered nurse or suitable qualification as a Clinical Associate
- 3 to 5 years experience liaising with high-risk members Case Management and in Managed Care /Medical Scheme sector
- Experience in Disease Risk Management and proactively advising member on best care to manage their health to ensure improvement thereof to the best interest of the member and scheme
- Expertise in clinical guidelines and chronic conditions / disease management
- Good knowledge on medications
- Expertise in ICD10 codes and various clinical coding
- Liaise with various Health Professionals regarding the members care
- Ensure to follow up and keep track of various members care
- Accurate report keeping and feedback on progress
- Valid Drivers License and own vehicle
- Visits when and as required
To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]
Supporting documentation required:
- Copy of Matric Certificate
- Copy of Qualification as Nurse or in other suitable Clinical Healthcare
- Copy of SANC Registration
- Copy of valid Driver’s License
- Comprehensive CV detailing your clinical Member care experience
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree