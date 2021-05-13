Case Manager – Member Risk Management (Jhb)

May 13, 2021

Experience: 3 to 5 Years in similar position

Large Managed Care organisation seeks to employ suitably qualified and experienced Case Manager for Member Risk Management. Responsible for High-Risk / High-Cost Members, assist with ensuring management of patient specific healthcare with multidimensional risk management interventions.

Key Requirements:

  • Registered nurse or suitable qualification as a Clinical Associate
  • 3 to 5 years experience liaising with high-risk members Case Management and in Managed Care /Medical Scheme sector
  • Experience in Disease Risk Management and proactively advising member on best care to manage their health to ensure improvement thereof to the best interest of the member and scheme
  • Expertise in clinical guidelines and chronic conditions / disease management
  • Good knowledge on medications
  • Expertise in ICD10 codes and various clinical coding
  • Liaise with various Health Professionals regarding the members care
  • Ensure to follow up and keep track of various members care
  • Accurate report keeping and feedback on progress
  • Valid Drivers License and own vehicle
  • Visits when and as required

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

  • Copy of Matric Certificate
  • Copy of Qualification as Nurse or in other suitable Clinical Healthcare
  • Copy of SANC Registration
  • Copy of valid Driver’s License
  • Comprehensive CV detailing your clinical Member care experience

Desired Skills:

  • 3 to 5 years experience liaising with high-risk members Case Management and in Managed Care /Medical Scheme sector

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

