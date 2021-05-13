Case Manager – Member Risk Management (Jhb)

Experience: 3 to 5 Years in similar position

Large Managed Care organisation seeks to employ suitably qualified and experienced Case Manager for Member Risk Management. Responsible for High-Risk / High-Cost Members, assist with ensuring management of patient specific healthcare with multidimensional risk management interventions.

Key Requirements:

Registered nurse or suitable qualification as a Clinical Associate

3 to 5 years experience liaising with high-risk members Case Management and in Managed Care /Medical Scheme sector

Experience in Disease Risk Management and proactively advising member on best care to manage their health to ensure improvement thereof to the best interest of the member and scheme

Expertise in clinical guidelines and chronic conditions / disease management

Good knowledge on medications

Expertise in ICD10 codes and various clinical coding

Liaise with various Health Professionals regarding the members care

Ensure to follow up and keep track of various members care

Accurate report keeping and feedback on progress

Valid Drivers License and own vehicle

Visits when and as required

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Qualification as Nurse or in other suitable Clinical Healthcare

Copy of SANC Registration

Copy of valid Driver’s License

Comprehensive CV detailing your clinical Member care experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

