Chris Norton to head up Veeam in Africa

Veeam Software has announced the appointment of Chris Norton as country manager of Africa.

In his new role, Norton will support Veeam’s continued investment and strong presence in Africa and accelerate the region’s growth with a specific focus on Enterprise.

He will report directly to Patrick Rohrbasser, regional vice-president: SEMEA and Africa.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the IT sector, Norton has a wealth of experience working in digitally-driven businesses. He joins Veeam from Dell Technologies where he was regional sales director for the last four years. He also held various senior leadership roles at ServiceNow, VMware, Citrix and Workgroup Distribution.

“Chris is a fantastic asset to our team with his experience in building successful businesses in the sub-Saharan African region,” says Rohrbasser. “His focus on developing high performing teams will help drive our growth and consolidate our industry-leading position in the market by meeting the data protection needs for cloud, virtual, physical, enterprise and Kubernetes workloads.”

Norton comments: “I am excited to be joining Veeam to execute the company’s Act II vision and accelerate modern Data Protection in Africa.

“Veeam understands that data helps deliver the strategic value of every company and we have a real opportunity to drive modern data protection into the African markets. By guaranteeing the availability and security of data, businesses have greater control and can make better business decisions to fulfil digital transformation initiatives.

“In this increasingly competitive environment, to satisfy these complex customer needs, the most successful companies will turn to more simple, flexible and reliable data protection. I am looking forward to supporting our partners with this growth opportunity and build even stronger and deeper relationships with customers.”