Courier for a Pathology Laboratory at Rooted Recruitment

An opportunity exists for a suitably qualified candidate to apply for the position of Courier for a Pathology Laboratory in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Job Overview:

The successful candidate will provide a safe and timeous collection and delivery of goods and shuttle service as well as excellent customer services at all times.

Minimum Criteria:

Grade 12

Appropriate Drivers Licence

Grade 12 with a minumum of 2 to 3 years courier experience; or

Grade 10 with a minimum of 10 years courier experience

Key Performance Areas:

Checks moxes and tasks for delivery and collections that need to be done in order to plan a collections and delivery route.

Conducts delivery and collection of specimens from outlying laboratories, supporting doctors and clients to ensure that specimens, reports and other goods arrive at correct destinations timeously and in good condition to increase customer service levels.

Completes and signs proof of delivery for specimens or reports collected or delivered to endure records are kept for tracking purposes if and when applicable.

Scans specimens and results on the Courier Management Programme to ensure that all deliveries and collections can be tracked and traced.

Maintain daily safe keeping and fault reporting on Lancet’s assets (such as vehicles, petrol cards, uniforms etc) and equipment to ensure that they remain in good condition to provide excellent collection and delivery of goods and shuttle services.

Utilises protective wear (such as specimen bags, gloves, eye specs etc) to ensure own safety and adherence to the Health and safety regulations policy.

Completes incident and accident reports and submits to Management to ensure that insurance claims are processed timeously and all damages are repaired.

Maintains cleanliness of Lancet vehicles also reporting any spills of hazardous materials to management and ensure safe working conditions as per Quality Assurance Standards.

Competencies:

Accountability

Communication

Honesty

Patience

Rule orientation

Compensation is commensurate with qualification and experience level.

Please submitt your application for this position before COB on Friday the 14th of May 2021

Desired Skills:

Courier

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

