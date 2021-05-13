Credit Controller

We have a Credit Controller vacancy at one of our clients in the property management industry in Pretoria. R15k – R21k p.m.

Job Purpose

The purpose of the role is to collect current rentals and historic outstanding rentals and to manage arrears effectively

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric qualification required with Accounting as a subject.

Related Financial qualification preferred.

2-3 years credit control experience

Knowledge of MDA preferred.

Basic Accounting knowledge.

Understanding of reconciliation.

MS Office:

MS Word Basic

MS Excel Basic

MS Outlook Basic

Good communication skills.

Good telephone etiquette.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Collection of outstanding accounts

Follow up and collect all outstanding monies from current and ex-tenants who are in arrears for payment regularly.

Negotiate payment arrangements.

Provide statements to relevant parties when required.

View banking unallocated and suspense accounts for payments received with incorrect reference numbers and send the correct information to banking.

Carry out recons on outstanding tenant queries.

Work on arrears reports as directed by management.

Provide feedback on arrears on a monthly basis or when required.

Ensure that all files handed over to the Legal Department are accurate and complete.

Reconcile tenant accounts & ensure proper feedback is provided including credit balances.

Conduct administrative duties related to credit control.

Send out the appropriate arrears letters.

Ensure that full attempt at collecting arrears in terms of the companys policies/processes are adhered to before writing off to Bad Debts

Blacklist all tenants/slow payers as per company policy that has been handed over/written off.

Update the notes regularly on MDA/system.

Ensure that all instructions (RFIs) are done timeously where adjustments to tenant accounts are required.

Update and correct tenant information as required.

Reconcile credit balance accounts to make sure that they are correct.

Attend the monthly meetings with the Credit Control Manager.

Attend to tenant queries including Freshdesk/CRM cases timeously & effectively.

Communicate on a regular basis with the Property Manager regarding problematic tenants.

Adhere to deadlines.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

