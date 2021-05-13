Credit Controller

The Collections Department has an opening for a Credit Controller to join their team. This role is open to internal staff and external persons.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following deliverables:

Reconciling accounts

Collection of outstanding monies

Maintaining impeccable records

Working on the debtors book

Working on and keeping records on internal systems

Dealing with student account queries timeously

Sending out statements to students

Managing relationships with debtors

Making payment arrangements with debtors

Credit control and collections

Processing Credits

Processing Debit Orders

Applicant must have the following:

Own transport (preferred)

1 – 2 years’ experience in credit control

Proficient in MS Office; knowledge of Evolution is a plus

Outstanding organizational and time-management abilities

Professionalism and tidiness

Willingness to work long hours and weekends

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Problem-solving and decision-making aptitude

Strong ethics and reliability

Good customer service skills

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Debt Collection

Reconciliation

Credit Control Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

