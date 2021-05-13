Credit Controller

May 13, 2021

The Collections Department has an opening for a Credit Controller to join their team. This role is open to internal staff and external persons.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following deliverables:

  • Reconciling accounts
  • Collection of outstanding monies
  • Maintaining impeccable records
  • Working on the debtors book
  • Working on and keeping records on internal systems
  • Dealing with student account queries timeously
  • Sending out statements to students
  • Managing relationships with debtors
  • Making payment arrangements with debtors
  • Credit control and collections
  • Processing Credits
  • Processing Debit Orders

Applicant must have the following:

  • Own transport (preferred)
  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in credit control
  • Proficient in MS Office; knowledge of Evolution is a plus
  • Outstanding organizational and time-management abilities
  • Professionalism and tidiness
  • Willingness to work long hours and weekends
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Problem-solving and decision-making aptitude
  • Strong ethics and reliability
  • Good customer service skills

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Debt Collection
  • Reconciliation
  • Credit Control Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • accounting
  • debt collector
  • collections
  • reconcilations

