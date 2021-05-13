The Collections Department has an opening for a Credit Controller to join their team. This role is open to internal staff and external persons.
The successful incumbent will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following deliverables:
- Reconciling accounts
- Collection of outstanding monies
- Maintaining impeccable records
- Working on the debtors book
- Working on and keeping records on internal systems
- Dealing with student account queries timeously
- Sending out statements to students
- Managing relationships with debtors
- Making payment arrangements with debtors
- Credit control and collections
- Processing Credits
- Processing Debit Orders
Applicant must have the following:
- Own transport (preferred)
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in credit control
- Proficient in MS Office; knowledge of Evolution is a plus
- Outstanding organizational and time-management abilities
- Professionalism and tidiness
- Willingness to work long hours and weekends
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Problem-solving and decision-making aptitude
- Strong ethics and reliability
- Good customer service skills
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Debt Collection
- Reconciliation
- Credit Control Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
