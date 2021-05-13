Customer Service Administrator

POSITION : CUSTOMER SERVICE ADMINISTRATOR
DIVISION : SALES
AREA : HAMMARSDALE
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE BASED ON EXPERIENCE

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Minimum 2 Years in a similar customer services role supporting the sales team ESSENTIAL
  • MUST have a completed Matric qualification
  • Tertiary qualification/certification would be advantageous
  • Courteous attitude, team player, logical thinker with strong, lateral problem-solving aptitude
  • Effective communicator – capable of using various forms of communication
  • Detail oriented

Duties but not limited to:

  • Processing of customer orders on XAL and filing signed order confirmations within prescribed timelines
  • Acquiring delivery date confirmations from Production whilst maintaining awareness of capacity
  • Liaise with warehouse/s and logistics in relation to deliveries, transport, stock updates, stock availability, and relevant documentation
  • Liaise with the Converting Department in respect of lead times and capacity
  • Ensure that customer orders are dispatched in accordance with terms and conditions of the sale
  • Assist and support Key Account Managers and Sales Team with administration of Customer enquiries and purchase orders
  • Capture sales forecast based on input from Key Account Managers and other sales team members / distributors / partners
  • Handling and receiving general customer enquiries or queries
  • Processing of:
  1. Sample requisitions
  2. Customer complaints, returns and credit notes
  3. Invoices in conjunction with receipt of delivery notes
  • Assisting new customers with credit applications in conjunction with Finance department
  • Fortnightly review and clean-up of open sales orders to ensure accuracy of sales and finance reports

Should you meet all the minimum requirements for the role please feel free to email your CV to:
[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

