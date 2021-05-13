Customer Service Administrator

POSITION : CUSTOMER SERVICE ADMINISTRATOR

DIVISION : SALES

AREA : HAMMARSDALE

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE BASED ON EXPERIENCE

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 2 Years in a similar customer services role supporting the sales team ESSENTIAL

MUST have a completed Matric qualification

Tertiary qualification/certification would be advantageous

Courteous attitude, team player, logical thinker with strong, lateral problem-solving aptitude

Effective communicator – capable of using various forms of communication

Detail oriented

Duties but not limited to:

Processing of customer orders on XAL and filing signed order confirmations within prescribed timelines

Acquiring delivery date confirmations from Production whilst maintaining awareness of capacity

Liaise with warehouse/s and logistics in relation to deliveries, transport, stock updates, stock availability, and relevant documentation

Liaise with the Converting Department in respect of lead times and capacity

Ensure that customer orders are dispatched in accordance with terms and conditions of the sale

Assist and support Key Account Managers and Sales Team with administration of Customer enquiries and purchase orders

Capture sales forecast based on input from Key Account Managers and other sales team members / distributors / partners

Handling and receiving general customer enquiries or queries

Processing of:

Sample requisitions Customer complaints, returns and credit notes Invoices in conjunction with receipt of delivery notes

Assisting new customers with credit applications in conjunction with Finance department

Fortnightly review and clean-up of open sales orders to ensure accuracy of sales and finance reports

Should you meet all the minimum requirements for the role please feel free to email your CV to:

[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position