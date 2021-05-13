Data Engineer

POSITION: Data Engineer

LOCATION: Remote / JHB North

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

LEVEL: Mid-Senior Level

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

We are looking for a savvy Data Engineer to join a growing team of analytics experts consulting on technology architecture and integration.

This position requires a lot of understanding regarding theoretical aspects, solving big problems using the latest tech, serious brain-power and deep knowledge in analytics.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, Applied Mathematics / related.

4-8 years of consulting experience.

Certifications in data science will be advantageous.

Experience leading a team or project is advantageous.

Strong understanding of data science concepts; Integration, Storage, Data Analysis and Reporting

Experienced in cloud services.

SQL, Hadoop, Pig, Spark, Hive, Python.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]

Use #DECR as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Computer Science degree

Big data

Data engineering

Hadoop

Big Data Analytics

Hive

Data Modeling

Big Data Development

SQL

Pig

Python

Data Analysis

Data reporting

Understand data science concepts

Cloud services experience

Experience in leading a team or project

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position