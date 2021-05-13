POSITION: Data Engineer
LOCATION: Remote / JHB North
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
LEVEL: Mid-Senior Level
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
We are looking for a savvy Data Engineer to join a growing team of analytics experts consulting on technology architecture and integration.
This position requires a lot of understanding regarding theoretical aspects, solving big problems using the latest tech, serious brain-power and deep knowledge in analytics.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, Applied Mathematics / related.
- 4-8 years of consulting experience.
- Certifications in data science will be advantageous.
- Experience leading a team or project is advantageous.
- Strong understanding of data science concepts; Integration, Storage, Data Analysis and Reporting
- Experienced in cloud services.
- SQL, Hadoop, Pig, Spark, Hive, Python.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]
- Use #DECR as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Science degree
- Big data
- Data engineering
- Hadoop
- Big Data Analytics
- Hive
- Data Modeling
- Big Data Development
- SQL
- Pig
- Python
- Data Analysis
- Data reporting
- Understand data science concepts
- Cloud services experience
- Experience in leading a team or project
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree