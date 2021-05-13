Data Engineer

May 13, 2021

POSITION: Data Engineer
LOCATION: Remote / JHB North
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
LEVEL: Mid-Senior Level
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

We are looking for a savvy Data Engineer to join a growing team of analytics experts consulting on technology architecture and integration.

This position requires a lot of understanding regarding theoretical aspects, solving big problems using the latest tech, serious brain-power and deep knowledge in analytics.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information technology, Applied Mathematics / related.
  • 4-8 years of consulting experience.
  • Certifications in data science will be advantageous.
  • Experience leading a team or project is advantageous.
  • Strong understanding of data science concepts; Integration, Storage, Data Analysis and Reporting
  • Experienced in cloud services.
  • SQL, Hadoop, Pig, Spark, Hive, Python.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #DECR as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

