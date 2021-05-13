Data Integration and Business Intelligence Expert

Our client, one of the leading players within the sea, air and road logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Data Integration and Business Intelligence Expert who will be responsible for the Customer reporting and the technical implementation & re-engineering of EDI customers.

Minimum Requirements



IT Degree

2 years experience in Freight Forwarding and 3 years experience in IT

1 year experience in Project Management (Knowledge)

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word and Excel)

Programming Languages (important)

Good command of the English Language – both written & spoken

Excellent customer service skills and ability to work with all levels in the organizational hierarchy

Good communication and Problem-Solving skills

Responsibilities

Support solution implementation projects in line with the Global Customer Implementation Methodology (GCIM) by executing the Solution Implementation Manager Role (SIM)

Consult on reporting projects / requirements throughout the sales cycle

Work together with MEA regional office to create regional B.I. and tableau standards based on national customer / vertical requirements

Act as Certified Customer Shipment & Customer Order Reporting Super user

Provide input to corporate to develop global standards to better offerings to customers with regards to EDI and API.

Integration post production support (Mapping updates, Communication protocol changes etc.)

Logical Mapping for EDI projects, Integration system setup and configuration as well as testing and certification

Document project progress, support requests and invested efforts via Jira and Request Tracker

