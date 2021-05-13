Director/Partner

Our client who is a well known auditing firm that specialises in a range of fields such as risk advisory through to corporate finance and restructuring, to provide strong support for growth and to guide companies through potential obstacles such as tax and regulation, is seeking a Director

Requirements:

Registered Assessor (IRBA)

CA(SA)

Minimum 5 years in management role within an audit firm

Microsoft office – Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Outlook

Caseware

Greatsoft

Key Responsibilities include the following:

Producing Quality Work

? Feedback from standard reviews

? Technical quality of work

? Objectivity issues

? Internal standards reviews

? External monitoring visits

? Feedback from Assurance and Advisory home reviews

? Action taken to deal with feedback

? Client complaints

? Threats to objectivity recognized

? Applying and developing job specific skills

? Taking responsibility to ensure that the work is as good as you can achieve

? Understanding client needs

? Providing options for solutions to needs

? Client meetings

? Feedback form client service reviews

? Fees generated from existing clients to other offices/departments/service lines

? Client retention rate (losses for non-professional reasons)

? Adding value to the service and relationship

? Being timely in attending meetings, delivering assignments, written correspondence, telephone calls etc.

? Identifying opportunities

? Identifying where additional work over and above the agreed fee is being / has been carried out

? Agreeing to additional fees upfront

? Introducing potential clients/contacts

? New fees generated

? New fees generated for other offices/departments/service lines

? Tender strike rate

? Fees supervised

? Progress against target list

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to fhe following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

