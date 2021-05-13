Divisional Manager: Investment Finance at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 13, 2021

The Divisional Manager: Investment Finance will be responsible for the achievement of the division and business unit goals through planning, organising, leading and providing guidance to the Investment Work closely with Executive: Business Finance in defining divisional goals.

  • Ensure the alignment of divisional goals to the business unit and corporate strategy.
  • Develop divisional policies and procedures and ensure adherence in their implementation.
  • Establish the evaluation process for measuring progress against goals, for both the team and individuals.
  • Prepare regular divisional reports on progress against goals and strategies.
  • Provide guidance and direction on daily activities, and monitor their delivery by the team.
  • Manage communication and interdepartmental relationships and cooperation.
  • Build and manage internal and external relationships.
  • Provide leadership in the execution of complex investment matters for the division.
  • Develop and monitor the division’s annual budget, and provide recovery statistics in line with budgetary expenses.
  • Oversee the financial well-being of the division by analysing cost effectiveness.
  • Implement controls of the usage and adherence on the budget particularly on procurement.
  • Prepare, submit and justify any unusual or unexpected expenses.
  • Adhere to procurement policies and procedures.
  • Provide input into Executive reports and EXCO presentations.
  • Continuously innovate and improve processes within the division
  • Ensure compliance to corporate and legislative requirements.
  • Manage Human Resources

Minimum Requirements

  • Post Graduate Degree in Commerce (finance, marketing, and accounting) or equivalent qualification.
  • Three to five (3 5) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.
  • Three to five (3 – 5) years’ experience in leading and managing a team.

Requisite Functional Competencies

  • Advanced knowledge of investment monitoring and debt management practices.
  • Ability to operate at both strategic and operational level.
  • Knowledge of fraud prevention strategies.
  • Strong business acumen and understanding of corporate policy.
  • Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA.
  • Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills.
  • High focus on results and customer satisfaction.
  • Exceptional oral and written communication skills.
  • Advanced level of literacy in Microsoft Office Packages.
  • Entrepreneurial acumen, with strong sales or marketing skills.
  • Ability to handle complex situations requiring out of box thinking.
  • Ability to deal with conflict
  • Sound knowledge of SMME market within KZN.
  • Must be willing to work under pressure and outside normal hours.
  • Innovative and solutions orientated.
  • Integrity, confidentiality and honesty.
  • Ability to champion change.
  • Customer Service oriented

Learn more/Apply for this position