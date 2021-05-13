Divisional Manager: Investment Finance at Phaki Personnel Management Services

The Divisional Manager: Investment Finance will be responsible for the achievement of the division and business unit goals through planning, organising, leading and providing guidance to the Investment Work closely with Executive: Business Finance in defining divisional goals.
- Ensure the alignment of divisional goals to the business unit and corporate strategy.
- Develop divisional policies and procedures and ensure adherence in their implementation.
- Establish the evaluation process for measuring progress against goals, for both the team and individuals.
- Prepare regular divisional reports on progress against goals and strategies.
- Provide guidance and direction on daily activities, and monitor their delivery by the team.
- Manage communication and interdepartmental relationships and cooperation.
- Build and manage internal and external relationships.
- Provide leadership in the execution of complex investment matters for the division.
- Develop and monitor the division’s annual budget, and provide recovery statistics in line with budgetary expenses.
- Oversee the financial well-being of the division by analysing cost effectiveness.
- Implement controls of the usage and adherence on the budget particularly on procurement.
- Prepare, submit and justify any unusual or unexpected expenses.
- Adhere to procurement policies and procedures.
- Provide input into Executive reports and EXCO presentations.
- Continuously innovate and improve processes within the division
- Ensure compliance to corporate and legislative requirements.
- Manage Human Resources
Minimum Requirements
- Post Graduate Degree in Commerce (finance, marketing, and accounting) or equivalent qualification.
- Three to five (3 5) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.
- Three to five (3 – 5) years’ experience in leading and managing a team.
Requisite Functional Competencies
- Advanced knowledge of investment monitoring and debt management practices.
- Ability to operate at both strategic and operational level.
- Knowledge of fraud prevention strategies.
- Strong business acumen and understanding of corporate policy.
- Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA.
- Strong planning, organisational and negotiation skills.
- High focus on results and customer satisfaction.
- Exceptional oral and written communication skills.
- Advanced level of literacy in Microsoft Office Packages.
- Entrepreneurial acumen, with strong sales or marketing skills.
- Ability to handle complex situations requiring out of box thinking.
- Ability to deal with conflict
- Sound knowledge of SMME market within KZN.
- Must be willing to work under pressure and outside normal hours.
- Innovative and solutions orientated.
- Integrity, confidentiality and honesty.
- Ability to champion change.
- Customer Service oriented