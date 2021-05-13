Electrical and Instrumentation Technician at Twinsaver

MAIN PURPOSE:
To maintain the safe operation of ALL Electrical and Instrumentation installations in the mill, ensuring maximum & optimum availability of the production equipment, through effective fault finding, maintenance and optimization. This position requires the incumbent to be skilled and take responsibility for both fields.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Carries out all planned maintenance schedules on a regular basis and within the allocated period in respect of E&I tasks.
- Carries out all unplanned maintenance tasks such as “breakdown maintenance” and any other “ad-hoc” work arising daily.
- Ensures a professional level of plant inspections and housekeeping.
- Captures all work undertaken and submits the completed job cards to the Process Control Foreman.
- Ensures compliance of the OSHACT and other legal requirements.
- Assists E&I Technicians, E&I Junior Technicians, E&I Foreman and the E&I Engineer in solving plant related problems.
- Furnish the Production & Mechanical departments with technical support and assistance as required.
- Keep downtime to a minimum.
- Ensure that all control systems are maintained to manufacturer specifications.
- Ensure that all Electrical and Instrumentation drawings are kept updated.
- Carries out standby duties as per standby procedures.
- Arrange for failed components to be replaced / overhauled and placed back into stock.
- Cost control through effective spares utilization and correct maintenance methods.
- Continuous improvement and optimization of maintenance methods by being involved in RCFA and other failure analysis methods.
- Participate in maintenance shutdowns.
- Participate in the Health & safety program.
- Participate in meetings with the plants key personnel to exchange information and agree on action plans.
- Participate in performance assessments.
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12 with Maths or Science
- N4 in Electrical/ Instrumentation
- Trade Test Instrumentation
WORKING EXPERIENCE
- 3-5 years or more solid plant maintenance experience
- Knowledge of tissue mills/pulp and paper plant operations will be an advantage
- Knowledge of preventative maintenance principles and systems
- Knowledge and experience of VSD’s, PLC’s, DCS systems, motors and related equipment
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Good communication skills towards all levels in the company.
- Be goal driven and self-motivated.
- Have good fault finding ability, be a team player, possess a logical thought process, have a stable personality, show integrity and be able to work under pressure and hardworking.
Desired Skills:
- Instrumentation
- Tissue Mills
- preventative maintenance
- Electrical Troubleshooting
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair