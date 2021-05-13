Electrical and Instrumentation Technician at Twinsaver

May 13, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE:

To maintain the safe operation of ALL Electrical and Instrumentation installations in the mill, ensuring maximum & optimum availability of the production equipment, through effective fault finding, maintenance and optimization. This position requires the incumbent to be skilled and take responsibility for both fields.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Carries out all planned maintenance schedules on a regular basis and within the allocated period in respect of E&I tasks.
  • Carries out all unplanned maintenance tasks such as “breakdown maintenance” and any other “ad-hoc” work arising daily.
  • Ensures a professional level of plant inspections and housekeeping.
  • Captures all work undertaken and submits the completed job cards to the Process Control Foreman.
  • Ensures compliance of the OSHACT and other legal requirements.
  • Assists E&I Technicians, E&I Junior Technicians, E&I Foreman and the E&I Engineer in solving plant related problems.
  • Furnish the Production & Mechanical departments with technical support and assistance as required.
  • Keep downtime to a minimum.
  • Ensure that all control systems are maintained to manufacturer specifications.
  • Ensure that all Electrical and Instrumentation drawings are kept updated.
  • Carries out standby duties as per standby procedures.
  • Arrange for failed components to be replaced / overhauled and placed back into stock.
  • Cost control through effective spares utilization and correct maintenance methods.
  • Continuous improvement and optimization of maintenance methods by being involved in RCFA and other failure analysis methods.
  • Participate in maintenance shutdowns.
  • Participate in the Health & safety program.
  • Participate in meetings with the plants key personnel to exchange information and agree on action plans.
  • Participate in performance assessments.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

  • Grade 12 with Maths or Science
  • N4 in Electrical/ Instrumentation
  • Trade Test Instrumentation

WORKING EXPERIENCE

  • 3-5 years or more solid plant maintenance experience
  • Knowledge of tissue mills/pulp and paper plant operations will be an advantage
  • Knowledge of preventative maintenance principles and systems
  • Knowledge and experience of VSD’s, PLC’s, DCS systems, motors and related equipment

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Good communication skills towards all levels in the company.
  • Be goal driven and self-motivated.
  • Have good fault finding ability, be a team player, possess a logical thought process, have a stable personality, show integrity and be able to work under pressure and hardworking.

Desired Skills:

  • Instrumentation
  • Tissue Mills
  • preventative maintenance
  • Electrical Troubleshooting
  • communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair

