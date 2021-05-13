Electrical and Instrumentation Technician at Twinsaver

MAIN PURPOSE:

To maintain the safe operation of ALL Electrical and Instrumentation installations in the mill, ensuring maximum & optimum availability of the production equipment, through effective fault finding, maintenance and optimization. This position requires the incumbent to be skilled and take responsibility for both fields.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Carries out all planned maintenance schedules on a regular basis and within the allocated period in respect of E&I tasks.

Carries out all unplanned maintenance tasks such as “breakdown maintenance” and any other “ad-hoc” work arising daily.

Ensures a professional level of plant inspections and housekeeping.

Captures all work undertaken and submits the completed job cards to the Process Control Foreman.

Ensures compliance of the OSHACT and other legal requirements.

Assists E&I Technicians, E&I Junior Technicians, E&I Foreman and the E&I Engineer in solving plant related problems.

Furnish the Production & Mechanical departments with technical support and assistance as required.

Keep downtime to a minimum.

Ensure that all control systems are maintained to manufacturer specifications.

Ensure that all Electrical and Instrumentation drawings are kept updated.

Carries out standby duties as per standby procedures.

Arrange for failed components to be replaced / overhauled and placed back into stock.

Cost control through effective spares utilization and correct maintenance methods.

Continuous improvement and optimization of maintenance methods by being involved in RCFA and other failure analysis methods.

Participate in maintenance shutdowns.

Participate in the Health & safety program.

Participate in meetings with the plants key personnel to exchange information and agree on action plans.

Participate in performance assessments.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

Grade 12 with Maths or Science

N4 in Electrical/ Instrumentation

Trade Test Instrumentation

WORKING EXPERIENCE

3-5 years or more solid plant maintenance experience

Knowledge of tissue mills/pulp and paper plant operations will be an advantage

Knowledge of preventative maintenance principles and systems

Knowledge and experience of VSD’s, PLC’s, DCS systems, motors and related equipment

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Good communication skills towards all levels in the company.

Be goal driven and self-motivated.

Have good fault finding ability, be a team player, possess a logical thought process, have a stable personality, show integrity and be able to work under pressure and hardworking.

Desired Skills:

Instrumentation

Tissue Mills

preventative maintenance

Electrical Troubleshooting

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Instrument & Equipment Installation / Repair

