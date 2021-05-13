Finance BI Analyst

The successful candidate will be responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the SAP Business Warehouse (BW)/(BI) data toolset and other data toolsets and will work closely with the extended internal analytics, Finance and Data and Analytics teams. The role is also responsible for the daily monitoring, management, corrective action and governance of the financial reporting system.

Responsibilities include:

Analysing, understanding and documenting business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space

Designing, developing, testing and supporting planning, reporting and analytics solutions on SAP BW on HANA and BOBJ suite (A4O, Lumira Discovery, Lumira Designer, WEBI)

Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools

Data modeling of Transactional Data and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s

Quality assure system configuration and development

Preparing documentations and specifications

Performing user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems

Guiding fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect, knowledge transfer to users, fellow team members and supporting resources

On-going system administration and maintenance

Staying informed on new developments in analytics space; Educating organization on available and emerging toolsets; Identifying opportunities for improvement; developing proof-of-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems

Ensuring integrity in the financial reporting system through daily monitoring of indicators, investigating root causes of issues, suggesting corrective action to resolve and providing governance to avoid repetition

Assisting with day to day user queries regarding the financial reporting system for example master data, investigating issues raised, considerations of touch points with new system integrations, enhancements required etc.

Requirements:

Bachelor degree in information systems, computer science, or a comparable education

Ability to work on cross-functional teams is essential for this role

Very good knowledge and hands-on experience of SAP BW on HANA and BOBJ suite (A4O, Lumira Discovery, Lumira Designer, WEBI)

Embedded BPC Planning and Consolidations experience will be beneficial

SAP ERP experience with FI, CO, and SD modules would be beneficial

Experience in integrating and extracting data from source systems ECC, CRM, SD, FI/CO, SCM, using standard/generic extractors (ABAP) and other tools

Data Services experience will be beneficial (SAP Data Services 4.0 or higher)

Reporting Toolsets

Analysis for Office (A4O)

Query Designer is required

Web Application Designer (WEBI)

Eclipse, Hana Studio required (not BEX)

Lumira Discovery and Lumira Designer

Knowledge of non-SAP reporting (for example Tableau) tools and how they integrate with SAP and HANA data will be beneficial

Experience in creating input templates, reports, and dashboards that are easy to use and visually pleasing – Variable Creation and Creation & Enhancement of classes & methods

Extensive Microsoft Excel skills

Ability to work with both Agile & Waterfall methodologies

Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with developers and business owners

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast paced environment

High analytical skills

High degree of initiative in driving projects to completion

Customer Orientated

Team player

Ability to work independently and keep managers and team members informed and up to date

A finance interest will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

HANA

SAP

Business Intelligence

