Finance BI Analyst

The successful candidate will be responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the SAP Business Warehouse (BW)/(BI) data toolset and other data toolsets and will work closely with the extended internal analytics, Finance and Data and Analytics teams. The role is also responsible for the daily monitoring, management, corrective action and governance of the financial reporting system.
Responsibilities include:
- Analysing, understanding and documenting business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space
- Designing, developing, testing and supporting planning, reporting and analytics solutions on SAP BW on HANA and BOBJ suite (A4O, Lumira Discovery, Lumira Designer, WEBI)
- Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools
- Data modeling of Transactional Data and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s
- Quality assure system configuration and development
- Preparing documentations and specifications
- Performing user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems
- Guiding fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect, knowledge transfer to users, fellow team members and supporting resources
- On-going system administration and maintenance
- Staying informed on new developments in analytics space; Educating organization on available and emerging toolsets; Identifying opportunities for improvement; developing proof-of-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems
- Ensuring integrity in the financial reporting system through daily monitoring of indicators, investigating root causes of issues, suggesting corrective action to resolve and providing governance to avoid repetition
- Assisting with day to day user queries regarding the financial reporting system for example master data, investigating issues raised, considerations of touch points with new system integrations, enhancements required etc.
Requirements:
- Bachelor degree in information systems, computer science, or a comparable education
- Ability to work on cross-functional teams is essential for this role
- Very good knowledge and hands-on experience of SAP BW on HANA and BOBJ suite (A4O, Lumira Discovery, Lumira Designer, WEBI)
- Embedded BPC Planning and Consolidations experience will be beneficial
- SAP ERP experience with FI, CO, and SD modules would be beneficial
- Experience in integrating and extracting data from source systems ECC, CRM, SD, FI/CO, SCM, using standard/generic extractors (ABAP) and other tools
- Data Services experience will be beneficial (SAP Data Services 4.0 or higher)
Reporting Toolsets
- Analysis for Office (A4O)
- Query Designer is required
- Web Application Designer (WEBI)
- Eclipse, Hana Studio required (not BEX)
-
Lumira Discovery and Lumira Designer
-
Knowledge of non-SAP reporting (for example Tableau) tools and how they integrate with SAP and HANA data will be beneficial
- Experience in creating input templates, reports, and dashboards that are easy to use and visually pleasing – Variable Creation and Creation & Enhancement of classes & methods
- Extensive Microsoft Excel skills
- Ability to work with both Agile & Waterfall methodologies
- Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual skills.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with developers and business owners
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast paced environment
- High analytical skills
- High degree of initiative in driving projects to completion
- Customer Orientated
- Team player
- Ability to work independently and keep managers and team members informed and up to date
- A finance interest will be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- HANA
- SAP
- Business Intelligence