Finance Manager â€“ Cost Centres and Group Consolidation at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Job Purpose:
An exceptional opportunity awaits a dynamic individual with the right qualifications and experience to Manage Financial and Management of Accounting functions and systems for company Development Finance Corporation Ltd.Key Responsibilities:
- Manage the Financial Accounting functions and systems.
- Prepare monthly management reports.
- Prepare Annual Financial Statements for Holding company and Group consolidations.
- Consolidating monthly management information and compiling submissions to management, Audit Committee, and the Board.
- Preparation of Holding company and consolidating annual budgets; and
- Assessing/providing reasonable estimate of annual financial performance on a regular basis.
- Manage Treasury and Shareholder reporting
- Manage office administration and account payments.
- Manage Human Resources.
- Manage Projects and grant funding.
Minimum Requirements:
- Qualified CA (SA).
- Eight (8) years’ experience in a Financial Management role.
- Knowledge of computerised accounting packages and spreadsheet application.
- Working knowledge of and experience in ERP systems.
- Working knowledge of Case Ware
Requisite Functional Competencies
- Knowledge of VAT legislation.
- Knowledge of PFMA and Treasury regulations.
- Advanced Knowledge of IFRS.
- An advanced level of computer literacy, including MS Office Suite.
- Well-developed communication, presentation, negotiation, people, and project management skills.