Finance Manager â€“ Cost Centres and Group Consolidation at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 13, 2021

Job Purpose:

An exceptional opportunity awaits a dynamic individual with the right qualifications and experience to Manage Financial and Management of Accounting functions and systems for company Development Finance Corporation Ltd.Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage the Financial Accounting functions and systems.
  • Prepare monthly management reports.
  • Prepare Annual Financial Statements for Holding company and Group consolidations.
  • Consolidating monthly management information and compiling submissions to management, Audit Committee, and the Board.
  • Preparation of Holding company and consolidating annual budgets; and
  • Assessing/providing reasonable estimate of annual financial performance on a regular basis.
  • Manage Treasury and Shareholder reporting
  • Manage office administration and account payments.
  • Manage Human Resources.
  • Manage Projects and grant funding.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Qualified CA (SA).
  • Eight (8) years’ experience in a Financial Management role.
  • Knowledge of computerised accounting packages and spreadsheet application.
  • Working knowledge of and experience in ERP systems.
  • Working knowledge of Case Ware

Requisite Functional Competencies

  • Knowledge of VAT legislation.
  • Knowledge of PFMA and Treasury regulations.
  • Advanced Knowledge of IFRS.
  • An advanced level of computer literacy, including MS Office Suite.
  • Well-developed communication, presentation, negotiation, people, and project management skills.

