Financial Accountant at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The purpose of the role is to provide support to the Finance Manager by assuming responsibilities in areas such as internal/external audit coordination, account reconciliations as well as management of accounts payable/receivable a Business unit (technology). Client DetailsA Global health-care solutions Business. More detail to be given telephonicallyDescriptionDuties Include but are not limited to :Financial Accounting and Management reporting :

Keep track of the submission of various finance related returns for all entities.

Ensure compliance with tax legislation through timely compilation and submission of reports to tax authorities i.e. SARS, IRS, etc

Ensure that month-end and/or year-end journals such as depreciation, prepaid expenses, accruals etc., are complete, accurate and processed on time

Support client facing staff in ensuring that customer accounts receivable or payable agree with external records by periodically and consistently reconciling them with the customer’s records.

Ensure that bank reconciliations are completed accurately and on time

Ensure that inter company invoices are drawn uRp as per deadlines and they are accurate

Ensure that vendor records are complete and accurate and that payments are made on time.

Ensure that all new finance staff are trained on the various finance processes and procedures.

Ensure compliance with the international Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and other reporting legislation.

Audit

Provide overview of accounting systems and processes to auditors as well as respond to related audit queries.

Preparation of audit working papers for year-end audit including trial balances and supporting schedules.

Ensure that audit adjustments are processed accurately and timeously

Profile

Bachelors’ degree in finance/accounting or related field

Completed 3 years articles at a reputable audit firm

Chartered Accountant qualification i.e. CA(SA), CPA, ACCA, CIMA, etc

Must have experience in working with Multiple currencies (USD)

Internal and external audit experience

Industry – Technology (advantage), however open to other industries.

Please noteHead office is based in Capetown. The candidate can also be based in Johannesburg however must be open to moving to Capetown at a later stage.Job OfferUpto R700 000 per annumBenefits to be discussed.

