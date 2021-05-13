FINANCIAL ANALYST 12 MTHS FTC

FINANCIAL ANALYST – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: DURBAN

  • DURATION: FIXED TERM CONTRACT FOR 12 MONTHS
  • SALARY: R27 629.00 PER MONTH
  • CLOSING DATE AND TIME: 21 MAY 2021 at 12h00

MAIN PURPOSE

  • The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financial modeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidance to the division on investment decisions

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent qualification
  • Two to three (2 – 3) years’ working experience in an Investment or Corporate finance environment

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is derived
  • Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation
  • Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial data
  • Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financial viability for project/business
  • Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, and ensure long term sustainability
  • Assist in due diligence assessments when required
  • Adhere to stated process timeframes and standards
  • Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired outcomes
  • Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business
  • Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial information
  • Follow up on outstanding information / documentation

REQUISITE FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

  • Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling
  • Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis and reporting of financial data
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel
  • Must hold a valid driving license and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle
  • Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources
  • Highly analytical with strong attention to detail
  • Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures
  • Must be able to interpret financial statements
  • Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels
  • Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments
  • Pays meticulous attention to detail
  • Innovative problem solver and very quick learner
  • Must be adaptable and able to manage continual change
  • Must demonstrate integrity, confidentiality and honesty

