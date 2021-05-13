Frontend Software Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Front end Software Devleoper to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation

Minimum Qualification Required: Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Years Of Experience: 5-8 Years

Level Of Experience: Senior

Technical/Functional Skills:

Frontend Development on Financial

Management System

Development and maintenance on platform /

application.

Meet with end users and gather/refine

requirements.

Review system design and improve functionality.

Review and present changes to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and

delivery requirements.

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging,

and updating current live systems.

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

JavaScript / TypeScript

React JS

Node JS

NPM

Material UI

Lerna

Openshift/Docker/Kubernetes

Jenkins

Maven

Microservices (advantageous)

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Development and maintenance on

platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or system owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as

per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to

fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Apply today for more info and the full spec!

Learn more/Apply for this position