Frontend Software Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Front end Software Devleoper to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation
Minimum Qualification Required: Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Years Of Experience: 5-8 Years
Level Of Experience: Senior
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Frontend Development on Financial
- Management System
- Development and maintenance on platform /
- application.
- Meet with end users and gather/refine
- requirements.
- Review system design and improve functionality.
- Review and present changes to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and
- delivery requirements.
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging,
- and updating current live systems.
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- React JS
- Node JS
- NPM
- Material UI
- Lerna
- Openshift/Docker/Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Maven
- Microservices (advantageous)
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Development and maintenance on
- platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT
- Project Manager / Leader and User Management or system owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as
- per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to
- fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma