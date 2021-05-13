Frontend Software Developer

May 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Front end Software Devleoper to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation

Minimum Qualification Required: Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Years Of Experience: 5-8 Years

Level Of Experience: Senior

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Frontend Development on Financial
  • Management System
  • Development and maintenance on platform /
  • application.
  • Meet with end users and gather/refine
  • requirements.
  • Review system design and improve functionality.
  • Review and present changes to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and
  • delivery requirements.
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging,
  • and updating current live systems.
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • JavaScript / TypeScript
  • React JS
  • Node JS
  • NPM
  • Material UI
  • Lerna
  • Openshift/Docker/Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Maven
  • Microservices (advantageous)
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Development and maintenance on
  • platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT
  • Project Manager / Leader and User Management or system owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as
  • per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to
  • fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off

Apply today for more info and the full spec!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

