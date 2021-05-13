FSD Java at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills:
Programming Platform
- Java SE 7/8, Java EE 7/8
- Core Java
- J2EE
- Socket programming
- Thread programming
- TCP/IP stack knowledge
- JDBC, Oracle, ORM orotherDatabase technology
- XML, SOAP, APACHE, REST
- Experience debugging performance issues using diagnostictools
- Familiarity with CI/CD and DevOps tools
- Experience on versioning Control tools GitHub
- FSD (Java)
- Required Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices