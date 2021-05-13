Full Stack (Mobile App) Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Required:
- Demonstrated experience building high quality iOS and Android apps (experience with paid apps is preferred)
- Proficiency in Swift / Kotlin (at least 2 years experience)
- Interest in best-practice mobile UI design principles (eg. Google Material Design and Apple Human Interface guidelines)
- Experience with Node.js backends for mobile applications
- Experience with Angular Web Development
- Knowledge of architecture and data practices to enable data analytics and business reporting
- Appetite to learn or apply cloud services technologies (AWS)
- Knowledge of build systems i.e continuous integration and delivery is an added advantage
- BSc in computer science or other technical discipline, or equivalent working experience
About The Employer:
Our client is looking for someone with 5 – 8 years experience who can support our mobile applications through the next phase of growth, as they enter new markets. This includes developing additional functionality and supporting their current feature set.