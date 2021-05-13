Full Stack (Mobile App) Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

Required:

Demonstrated experience building high quality iOS and Android apps (experience with paid apps is preferred)

Proficiency in Swift / Kotlin (at least 2 years experience)

Interest in best-practice mobile UI design principles (eg. Google Material Design and Apple Human Interface guidelines)

Experience with Node.js backends for mobile applications

Experience with Angular Web Development

Knowledge of architecture and data practices to enable data analytics and business reporting

Appetite to learn or apply cloud services technologies (AWS)

Knowledge of build systems i.e continuous integration and delivery is an added advantage

BSc in computer science or other technical discipline, or equivalent working experience

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for someone with 5 – 8 years experience who can support our mobile applications through the next phase of growth, as they enter new markets. This includes developing additional functionality and supporting their current feature set.

