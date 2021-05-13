Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a General Manager: Supply Chain Management, to be based in the Durban area.
Requirements:
- 4 Year Qualification in Commerce/Business Administration
- 10 Years Experience including:
- 5 Years at Senior Management in a Commercial/Business Environment
- 5 Years SCM Operations
- Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunities
- Sound knowledge and understanding of the Legislation pertaining to strategic supply management, compliance, risk management, process of evaluating regulatory and non-regulatory responses to SCM and selecting them in relation to their impact on the organisation
- Sound knowledge of the business environment, the relevant role players within the business and their key responsibilities and outcomes
- Ability to design and implement compliance/risk management strategies, monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the strategy
- Advanced business communication skills enabling verbal and written communication at all levels
- The ability to utilise the correct computer software and the relevant functionality applicable to the outcomes required
KPAs:
- Develop/Implement Strategy
- Trends in the Industry
- SCM management (procedures, processes, systems, customisation of pipelines processes)
- Manage strategic relationships
- Analyse the business/project plan to determine the financial requirements
- Determine financial allocations in accordance with deliverables
- Manage Human Resources
- Analyse the divisional business plan to determine the outputs required from the Department
- Determine the deliverables of the Department from the objectives
- Compile reports on the departments performance at the required intervals reflecting all relevant statistics
- Develop and continuously review internal controls
