General Manager: Supply Chain Management

May 13, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a General Manager: Supply Chain Management, to be based in the Durban area.

Requirements:

  • 4 Year Qualification in Commerce/Business Administration
  • 10 Years Experience including:
    • 5 Years at Senior Management in a Commercial/Business Environment
    • 5 Years SCM Operations
  • Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunities
  • Sound knowledge and understanding of the Legislation pertaining to strategic supply management, compliance, risk management, process of evaluating regulatory and non-regulatory responses to SCM and selecting them in relation to their impact on the organisation
  • Sound knowledge of the business environment, the relevant role players within the business and their key responsibilities and outcomes
  • Ability to design and implement compliance/risk management strategies, monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the strategy
  • Advanced business communication skills enabling verbal and written communication at all levels
  • The ability to utilise the correct computer software and the relevant functionality applicable to the outcomes required

KPAs:

  • Develop/Implement Strategy
  • Trends in the Industry
  • SCM management (procedures, processes, systems, customisation of pipelines processes)
  • Manage strategic relationships
  • Analyse the business/project plan to determine the financial requirements
  • Determine financial allocations in accordance with deliverables
  • Manage Human Resources
  • Analyse the divisional business plan to determine the outputs required from the Department
  • Determine the deliverables of the Department from the objectives
  • Compile reports on the departments performance at the required intervals reflecting all relevant statistics
  • Develop and continuously review internal controls

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful

