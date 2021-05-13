Grower Liaison/Technical Advisor at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

Our international Agricultural Client is expanding their SA operations and recruiting for an experienced and results-driven Agricultural specialist, to join their team in capacity of Grower Liaison/Technical Officer , to be based in KZN.

The Purpose of the role will be to Act as liaison between the factory manager, other staff and the growers, whilst providing on-farm technical assistance to growers and clients, and producing quality results farmers on a regular basis.

This is a key role in the organisation to secure continued and growing supply of volumes, as well as to maintain and improve quality.

A high level of technical expertise and knowledge of farm/production and operations are essential in this role, as well as strong communication, relationship-building and networking skills.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BSc/Bcom Agricultural Management or similar

strong knowledge of agronomical principles, processing and exporting, procurement, irrigation, production etc. specifically in Macadamia Nuts

5 years’ experience in a similar role

Strong communication skills and a high level of emotional intelligence.

Be skilled in Microsoft Office, Google Earth and mapping systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Become the face of the company to growers, through Building and maintaining a good work relationship with existing grower suppliers to secure supply volumes, and recruiting new growers to increase volumes.

Maintain a good relationship with the factory and become fully conversant with macadamia processing, company recording procedures and computer programs.

Draft and manage a delivery schedule for all farmers delivering to the factory, including daily arrangements for transport during the season.

Collecting and analysing data on planting date, size, cultivar, irrigation type etc. per farmer

Assist in arranging grower meetings and study groups to educate growers on macadamia production and best practices.

Desired Skills:

Be skilled in Microsoft Office

