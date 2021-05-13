High Value Relationship Host at Emerald Bay Limited

The in-country High Value Relationship Host will be responsible for building long-term relationships with nominated high-end players with a view of extracting maximum value and retention within their segment. The candidate will be responsible for maintaining, developing and increasing high value retention, activity rates, and revenue through targeted personal and focused communication and player interventions. This will be achieved through providing client support, outbound calling, roadshows and eventing, gifting, collection and updating of player information, face-to-face contact, offer execution, customer value management and acquisition of new high value customers.

The successful candidate will need to analyse their country’s VIP customer life cycle, user experiences, and key customer touch points and adapt existing communications, develop innovative personal communication and intervention strategies to improve the overall player values and retention rates in the segment. The candidate will be expected to travel locally. He/she will need to possess strong client relationship skills. They will also be technically minded, and be familiar with CRM best practices. An inquiring mind is needed in order to be able to creatively solve challenges and propose new and fresh alternatives to existing processes.

Specific duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Gifting:

The in country team will manage the planning and delivery of appropriate gifting as deemed necessary for birthdays, specials holidays, big wins and losses or other adhoc occasions.

Will be required to use commercial savviness when gifting a player by looking at overall player Lifetime Value.

Gifting strategies need to be monitored so that they’re effective in increasing value and not eroding it over time.

A summary of all gifts sent, reason and value will need to be kept up to date in a central location.

Events and Roadshows:

Effective cost/investment management regarding player selection for roadshows and events.

Required to put forward key value players for consideration when roadshows and events are being organized.

Contact and confirm attendance with relevant players that have been selected to be visited or invited to roadshow or events.

Follow through to confirmation and attendance.

Execute on logistics, player invitations and player communication in order to facilitate the successful outcome of group events.

Track and illustrate changes in player value, retention and activity as a result of meetings.

Customer Value Management:

In country teams to report back on the financial performance of High Value segment. Understand all profitability numbers and ratios e.g. Margin, Net win ratios, etc. and how the segment affects the overall business.

Monitor Net Win and ensure clients comping levels are in line with their profitability.

Review client withdrawal levels and target them with campaigns to ensure the return of cash in the system.

Grow total Net Contribution from the base of allocated Potential High Value customers.

Ensure segments remains active during any given month or provide updates on reason for inactivity.

Develop and implement strategies for retaining & growing new high value players showing potential to become VIP’s.

Devise and initiate strategies to target customers with specific player experiences which promote activity and retention

Client Support and Outbounding:

In country teams to ensure that, all client alerts are reviewed and attended to.

A minimum of 4 contacts per month per hosted player are required. This can include relationship building e-mails; SMS, WhatsApp’s and telephone calls – and respective notes for the contacts need to be captured and reflect in Boat.

In country teams to pay close attention and respond effectively to MIMO issues affecting all High Value customers.

Pay attention not only to withdrawals but also to big depositors and apply accurate tactical plans.

Campaign Execution:

Identify, design and implement initiatives, interventions, promotions and out of the box ideas to retain lapsing or to reacquire lapsed and inactive High Value customer.

Ensure that all campaigns are localised and relevant.

Post campaign insights mechanics and results to be shared post campaign completion.

Target winners with effective treatments and interventions in order to have funds reintroduced.

Review clients who have big and rapid losses and decide on necessary comping needed.

Information Management:

Ensure that all player information and soft facts are captured & are up to date ensuring that details are captured on the applicable CRM tools.

Additional Soft Facts to be captured where possible (CRM Tool / Central repository):

Client hobbies / sports played; Favourite Sports team; Marital status (Anniversary date if applicable); children; Does client have account at competitor site? Favourite drink / Food type.

High Value Player Acquisition:

Through localised networking, incentivised referrals and marketing opportunities, the in country teams will work on the acquisition of new High value customers.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Marketing Degree or relevant qualification/experience

Client Relationship management experience

Ability to communicate across all levels

Strong project management skills

Numbers driven with strong analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills

Must be deadline and target driven with good time management

Web / e-commerce experience advantageous but not a necessity

Ability to work under pressure and adapt well to change

Strong organizational, communication, presentation and facilitation skills for effective output co-ordination

Highly computer literate

About The Employer:

We’re a global, multi-cultural company that’s all about entertainment. As such, we’ve evolved into a focused, dynamic community that thrives on all things sporty, providing services to an internationally renowned sports betting brand that has a huge presence in the Premier League and other top tier leagues around the world.

Our expertise lies in marketing, customer service and technology. We deliver product digitally (online and mobile) and we market through-the-line (TV, print, outdoors, digital etc). We are looking for sports enthusiasts who are also especially fanatical about soccer – if that’s you, we’d love to meet.

