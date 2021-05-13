Human Resources Generalist

May 13, 2021

A very well-established company based in Bryanston is looking for an HR Generalist who will be responsible for the full HR and IR functions as well as payroll.

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for coordinating and driving the full BBBEE process
  • Responsible for the full recruitment process
  • Ensure timeous preparation of Work Skills Plan (WSP/ATR) and Employment Equity Submissions to Dept. of Labour
  • Preparation of skills development documentation for TETA purposes
  • Responsible for full payroll function, including submissions to SARS and Dept. of Labour
  • Performance Management of employees, where necessary.
  • Manage industrial relation matters
  • Preparation of all HR Reports
  • Development of employees in terms of training/coaching
  • Responsible for full HR administrative function
  • Strong adherence toward the basic conditions of employment act (BCEA) and Labour Relations Act (LRA)
  • Responsible for employee and employer welfare
  • Ad-hoc requests from management

Requirements

  • Matric
  • Completed Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources
  • Certificate in, and working experience with, VIP Payroll
  • Computer literate

Desired Skills:

  • Human Resources
  • HR
  • Payroll
  • VIP
  • BEE
  • Workplace Skills Plan
  • WSP/ATR
  • Employment Equity
  • Industrial Relations
  • IR
  • BCEA
  • LRA
  • Recruitment
  • Training
  • Labour Relations
  • CCMA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

