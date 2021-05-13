Industrial Engineer – PMB at Fourier Recruitment

Market Leader in Pietermaritzburg that specialises in the manufacturing of cables Seeks qualifiedIndustrial Engineer, reporting to the Continuous Improvement Section Leader Key Performance Duties

Assist in providing statistical data to other departments.

Active participation in and commitment to all Business Processes e.g. Lean incorporating Theory of Constraint, Cable Builder, MES etc.

Critically examine and analyse existing business processes throughout the plant. By employing a range of IE techniques and Lean Manufacturing principles, these processes must be re-engineered and the most efficient way implemented.

Utilizing the MES ,analyse and present various statistics/metrics, which are key indicators of Continuous Improvement performance

Compile results and drive the relevant Continuous Improvement programs as directed by immediate supervisor

Compilation and maintaining of routing diagrams for the annual budget and for the Technical Department

Maintain and update capacity reports

Establish and maintain accurate, standard manning requirements, time standards and routings for his/her area of responsibility. Deviations for the published standards must be investigated and action taken to correct.

Drive efficiency improvement and loss reduction

Conduct capacity exercises to identify bottlenecks and provide solutions to eliminate such.

Control and maintain the auto standard hour system ensuring that standards are accurately calculated for all types of products, and provide Technical with any standards that cannot be calculated on the system.

Undertake work measurement in order to determine accurate standard times and manning requirements throughout the plant.

Provide optimum plant layouts, material handling and ergonomic solutions to production.

Formulate effective area layouts based on optimum product flow.

Facilitate Continuous Improvement activities and workshops

Justification of Capital Expenditure

Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are:

Relevant Degree/Diploma – Industrial Engineering

At least 4 to 6 years IE experience in a Manufacturing Environment.

Computer proficient (MS Office with knowledge of SAP)

Presentation Skills & Business Writing Skills

Basic financialknowledge

Report writing

Industrial Engineering expertise

Lean knowledge and understanding

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid / Pension /Provident

