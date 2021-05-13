Intermediate Java Developer – Fairlands – R950k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A really cool environment that offers plenty of opportunities to learn and grow your career is on the lookout for intermediate Java developers. The business is renowned as one of the big four banks in the country.

This is an opportunity to take your Java Development career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies and working with like-minded forward thinkers.

APPLY TODAY if you have a strong technical background and you’re not afraid to tackle complex problems with ninja solutions.

Non-negotiable must haves:

Java

Spring Boot

Microservices

Docker

Jenkins

Git

Bitbucket

Angular

JavaScript

Maven

Web Services

Reference Number for this position is DM52797 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands JHB offering a salary of R950k CTC PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

