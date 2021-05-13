Intermediate JAVA Developer – JHB CBD – R750k PA CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A massive Fintech is on the lookout for an adept Intermediate Java Developer. This is an opportunity to take your Java Development career to the next level with a business that provides the best possible opportunities to learn and grow. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies based in Fairlands but working remotely.
This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.
Non-negotiable must haves:
- Java 8
- Spring Boot
- Hibernate
- OpenShift
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- JBoss
- Maven
- CI/CD
- Webservices
- IDEs
Reference Number for this position is MD53008 which is a permanent position based in JHB CBD offering a salary of R750k CTC PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree