Intermediate JAVA Developer – JHB CBD – R750k PA CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A massive Fintech is on the lookout for an adept Intermediate Java Developer. This is an opportunity to take your Java Development career to the next level with a business that provides the best possible opportunities to learn and grow. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies based in Fairlands but working remotely.

This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Non-negotiable must haves:

Java 8

Spring Boot

Hibernate

OpenShift

Docker

Kubernetes

JBoss

Maven

CI/CD

Webservices

IDEs

Reference Number for this position is MD53008 which is a permanent position based in JHB CBD offering a salary of R750k CTC PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

