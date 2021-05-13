J2 appoints new national sales manager

Cybersecurity firm J2 has appointed Roy Alves as its national sales manager.

He will be instrumental in building a cybersecurity skillset that will enable African businesses to identify and address their cyber capacity needs.

Having recently worked for Mimecast, Alves has a wealth of experience in the IT security space. He spent more than 12 years educating and building a channel in South Africa and the rest of Africa to support this shift moving from an analogue CCTV to a digital IP surveillance world.

J2 CEO John Mc Loughlin comments: “Roy brings a great deal experience in scaling and building a business and we have very similar beliefs in how to focus our energies to ensure our customer’s success. This is the next step in our continued growth plans as we expand across our continent and beyond.”

Alves says: “What attracted me most was that they certainly walk the talk. I found comfort in their approach and commitment to supporting the customers.

“No doubt in this current digital era we find ourselves with an increase in cyberattacks that are even more sophisticated than before. Post Covid threat landscape has shown that less than 50% of companies in South Africa have a cyber-resilience strategy in place with over 80% of companies reporting that they had been breached due to their lack of cyber preparedness,” he explains.

Alves aims build a sophisticated cybersecurity skillset throughout Africa.