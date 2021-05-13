Learning & Development : Design & Developm at Rand Mutual Holding (Pty) Ltd

Learning &Development: Design and Development Specialist
Reporting to the Learning & Development Manager, The L&D Design and Development Specialist will be responsible for designing, developing and maintaining the functional learning programmes and assessments for all Business Units. The incumbent will also be responsible for the end-to-end management and involvement in projects by ensuring that all project deliverables are met in line with L&D processes
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
NQF Level 7: degree in Human Resources Development or Industrial/Organisational Psychology
ODETDP is a must specifically with design and development modules
Project Management certification (advantageous)
Certified assessor (must) /moderator (advantageous
5-7 years in Learning and Development
3 – 5 years experience in design and development of learning course material
Multi-media experience (advantageous) videos, graphic designing
Corporate experience (adult education)
KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:
Design learning material by applying innovative techniques and best practices for effective delivery of content
Design and maintain functional and technical learning programme content and assessments online
Design e-learning material (storyboards)
Design and maintain programme content in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purposes
Develop / source learning material
Develop learning material to meet the defined and intended outcome of the training and suggest further action (i.e. observations)
Interact with content stakeholders to ensure quality, timely and cost-effective content by obtaining their input
Align learning material to meet best practices for adult learning
Apply various methods of learning, (example role-plays, group work, presentation, e-Learning etc.,) to ensure optimum transfer of knowledge
Develop and maintain functional and technical learning programme content and assessments online
Develop site specific computer-based training material
Develop programme content in line with quality standards for quality implementation purposes
Upload the signed-off learning material on the LMS
Ensure learner understanding of material/subject matter by designing and developing assessment tools (pre and post) to assess strengths and developmental areas
Moderate assessments and provide learner support on areas of improvement
Advise leadership on development issues based on the outcome of the assessments and provide reports to business on development gaps and completion rates
Ensure all formative and summative assessments are completed, signed, marked and remediated according to deadlines Key Competency Requirements
Ensure that learning material and assessments meets the agreed quality standards
Initiate requested project by arranging and conducting kick-off meetings with relevant stakeholders
Conduct needs assessments on training needs as required/identified by business by asking relevant questions, why, how, what etc.)
Consult with business areas to agree on reasonable and achievable deadlines
Facilitate joint analysis and design sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine learning material requirements
Develop and present a learning proposal and plan based on the needs assessment and make sound recommendations/provide effective and quality solutions to meet the identified need
Implement training and development plans
Plan and implement learning programmes
Coordinate resources associated with the design, development, testing and implementation phases of course content to ensure quality deliverables
Ensure that all proposals, training material, project milestones are signed off by the Learning and Development Manager
Monitor achievement of project deliverables on a weekly basis and report on project status to the Learning and Development Manager
Escalate any unresolvable queries/issues/challenges to the Learning and Development Manager once all attempts have been made to resolve the issues/contact the stakeholder
Arrange and conduct a close-out session (Post Implementation Review) with project stakeholders to assess the effectiveness of the programme, 3 months after roll-out
Compile monthly reports for submission to the Learning and Development Manager on the overall status of the project and its deliverables
Attend and participate in team meetings and ad hoc meetings
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:
Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance
Computer literacy Intermediate (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Facilitation and presentation skills for Train the Trainer
Knowledge of NQF and SAQA requirements
Project management
Knowledge of design principles
Ability to clearly articulate and translate designed material into learning material
Knowledge of assessment principles
Sound experience in designing and developing e-learning (Captivate, Articulate, Adobe creative cloud)
Must be able to apply innovative methods and techniques to increase user engagement with digital learning platforms
Ability to consult effectively with business stakeholders around training needs
Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change
Emotional intelligence
Resilience / Optimism
Service Orientation / Customer Responsiveness
Teamwork/collaboration
Self-Management
Attention to detail
Verbal and written communication
Innovation / creativity
Program and Project Management