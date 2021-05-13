Learning & Development : Design & Developm at Rand Mutual Holding (Pty) Ltd

Learning &Development: Design and Development Specialist

Reporting to the Learning & Development Manager, The L&D Design and Development Specialist will be responsible for designing, developing and maintaining the functional learning programmes and assessments for all Business Units. The incumbent will also be responsible for the end-to-end management and involvement in projects by ensuring that all project deliverables are met in line with L&D processes

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

NQF Level 7: degree in Human Resources Development or Industrial/Organisational Psychology

ODETDP is a must specifically with design and development modules

Project Management certification (advantageous)

Certified assessor (must) /moderator (advantageous

5-7 years in Learning and Development

3 – 5 years experience in design and development of learning course material

Multi-media experience (advantageous) videos, graphic designing

Corporate experience (adult education)

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Design learning material by applying innovative techniques and best practices for effective delivery of content

Design and maintain functional and technical learning programme content and assessments online

Design e-learning material (storyboards)

Design and maintain programme content in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purposes

Develop / source learning material

Develop learning material to meet the defined and intended outcome of the training and suggest further action (i.e. observations)

Interact with content stakeholders to ensure quality, timely and cost-effective content by obtaining their input

Align learning material to meet best practices for adult learning

Apply various methods of learning, (example role-plays, group work, presentation, e-Learning etc.,) to ensure optimum transfer of knowledge

Develop and maintain functional and technical learning programme content and assessments online

Develop site specific computer-based training material

Develop programme content in line with quality standards for quality implementation purposes

Upload the signed-off learning material on the LMS

Ensure learner understanding of material/subject matter by designing and developing assessment tools (pre and post) to assess strengths and developmental areas

Moderate assessments and provide learner support on areas of improvement

Advise leadership on development issues based on the outcome of the assessments and provide reports to business on development gaps and completion rates

Ensure all formative and summative assessments are completed, signed, marked and remediated according to deadlines Key Competency Requirements

Ensure that learning material and assessments meets the agreed quality standards

Initiate requested project by arranging and conducting kick-off meetings with relevant stakeholders

Conduct needs assessments on training needs as required/identified by business by asking relevant questions, why, how, what etc.)

Consult with business areas to agree on reasonable and achievable deadlines

Facilitate joint analysis and design sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine learning material requirements

Develop and present a learning proposal and plan based on the needs assessment and make sound recommendations/provide effective and quality solutions to meet the identified need

Implement training and development plans

Plan and implement learning programmes

Coordinate resources associated with the design, development, testing and implementation phases of course content to ensure quality deliverables

Ensure that all proposals, training material, project milestones are signed off by the Learning and Development Manager

Monitor achievement of project deliverables on a weekly basis and report on project status to the Learning and Development Manager

Escalate any unresolvable queries/issues/challenges to the Learning and Development Manager once all attempts have been made to resolve the issues/contact the stakeholder

Arrange and conduct a close-out session (Post Implementation Review) with project stakeholders to assess the effectiveness of the programme, 3 months after roll-out

Compile monthly reports for submission to the Learning and Development Manager on the overall status of the project and its deliverables

Attend and participate in team meetings and ad hoc meetings

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance

Computer literacy Intermediate (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Facilitation and presentation skills for Train the Trainer

Knowledge of NQF and SAQA requirements

Project management

Knowledge of design principles

Ability to clearly articulate and translate designed material into learning material

Knowledge of assessment principles

Sound experience in designing and developing e-learning (Captivate, Articulate, Adobe creative cloud)

Must be able to apply innovative methods and techniques to increase user engagement with digital learning platforms

Ability to consult effectively with business stakeholders around training needs

Anticipating, Creating and Managing Change

Emotional intelligence

Resilience / Optimism

Service Orientation / Customer Responsiveness

Teamwork/collaboration

Self-Management

Attention to detail

Verbal and written communication

Innovation / creativity

Program and Project Management

