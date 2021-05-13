Manager: Commercial Leasing

We have a Manager: Commercial Leasing vacancy at one of our clients in the property management industry in Pretoria. Rneg

Job Purpose

The purpose of the job is to manage and provide oversight to the Commercial Leasing department to ensure that vacancies are reduced, quality service is maintained, and that all leasing activity remains compliant with company systems and policies.

Qualifications & Experience:

Marketing & Sales-related qualification or business-related qualification is required.

Estate Agencies Affairs Board Competency Certificate (NQF Level 4) or Fidelity Fund Certificate is an advantage.

5 years experience in a leasing managerial role.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Concluding new deals

Perform financial tasks and duties associated with the role

Perform administration-related functions.

Perform operational tasks and duties associated with the role.

Manage all subordinates to meet required performance standards.

Ensure that customer inquiry are attended to timeously within the department

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position